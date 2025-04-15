Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Baseball
■ Gauge Andrews, Boulder City: The senior had two doubles and five RBIs to help the Eagles defeat Chaparral 16-2.
■ Edgar Garcia, Western: The junior had a home run, a triple and five RBIs in the Warriors’ 24-0, four-inning win over Cadence.
■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 16-0 three-inning win over Desert Pines.
■ Dane Keener, Palo Verde: The junior had a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Birmingham (Calif.) 9-3.
■ Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The senior allowed two hits in 62/3 innings of work to help the Roadrunners edge Clark 2-1.
Softball
■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gators rolled to a 16-0 victory over Faith Lutheran in five innings.
■ Yvonne Jimenez, Silverado: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 21-5 three-inning win over Spring Valley.
■ Sonny Johnson, SLAM! Nevada: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs to help the Bulls cruise past Canyon Springs 12-0 in five innings.
■ Haley Kearns, Palo Verde: The junior had two doubles, and the Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 5-0 win over Coronado.
■ Kate Verdirame, The Meadows: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Valley 20-2 in three innings.
Scores
Baseball
Beatty 12, Mountain View 0
Beatty 17, Mountain View 2
Birmingham (Calif.) 7, Liberty 5
Bishop Gorman 2, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 0
Bonanza 10, Eldorado 0
Boulder City 6, Chaparral 0
Cheyenne 8, Doral Academy 5
Durango 9, Rancho 3
Faith Lutheran 3, Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) 2
Foothill 8, Virgin Valley 8
Jesuit (Calif.) 7, Faith Lutheran 4
Lake Mead 14, Indian Springs 4
Mater East 1, SLAM! Nevada 0
Pahrump Valley 3, Needles 2
Palo Verde 9, Birmingham (Calif,) 3
Silverado 16, Desert Pines 0
Tech 2, Clark 1
Western 24, Cadence 0
Softball
Arbor View 7, Bishop Gorman 6
Boulder City 19, Sunrise Mountain 0
Green Valley 16, Faith Lutheran 0
Liberty 5, Centennial 2
Moapa Valley 22, Cheyenne 3
Mountain View 20, Beatty 5
Mountain View 16, Beatty 1
Pahrump Valley 15, Needles 13
Palo Verde 5, Coronado 0
Silverado 21, Spring Valley 5
SLAM! Nevada 12, Canyon Springs 0
The Meadows 20, Valley 2
Boys volleyball
Coronado 3, Green Valley 1
Virgin Valley 3, Losee 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal