Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Coronado's Chase Magdaleno hits a single during a softball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, April 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Gauge Andrews, Boulder City: The senior had two doubles and five RBIs to help the Eagles defeat Chaparral 16-2.

■ Edgar Garcia, Western: The junior had a home run, a triple and five RBIs in the Warriors’ 24-0, four-inning win over Cadence.

■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs as the Skyhawks rolled to a 16-0 three-inning win over Desert Pines.

■ Dane Keener, Palo Verde: The junior had a double, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Panthers past Birmingham (Calif.) 9-3.

■ Tiernon Wolf, Tech: The senior allowed two hits in 62/3 innings of work to help the Roadrunners edge Clark 2-1.

Softball

■ Lyla Baxter, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as the Gators rolled to a 16-0 victory over Faith Lutheran in five innings.

■ Yvonne Jimenez, Silverado: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Skyhawks’ 21-5 three-inning win over Spring Valley.

■ Sonny Johnson, SLAM! Nevada: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs to help the Bulls cruise past Canyon Springs 12-0 in five innings.

■ Haley Kearns, Palo Verde: The junior had two doubles, and the Panthers scored four runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 5-0 win over Coronado.

■ Kate Verdirame, The Meadows: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Valley 20-2 in three innings.

Scores

Baseball

Beatty 12, Mountain View 0

Beatty 17, Mountain View 2

Birmingham (Calif.) 7, Liberty 5

Bishop Gorman 2, Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) 0

Bonanza 10, Eldorado 0

Boulder City 6, Chaparral 0

Cheyenne 8, Doral Academy 5

Durango 9, Rancho 3

Faith Lutheran 3, Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) 2

Foothill 8, Virgin Valley 8

Jesuit (Calif.) 7, Faith Lutheran 4

Lake Mead 14, Indian Springs 4

Mater East 1, SLAM! Nevada 0

Pahrump Valley 3, Needles 2

Palo Verde 9, Birmingham (Calif,) 3

Silverado 16, Desert Pines 0

Tech 2, Clark 1

Western 24, Cadence 0

Softball

Arbor View 7, Bishop Gorman 6

Boulder City 19, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 16, Faith Lutheran 0

Liberty 5, Centennial 2

Moapa Valley 22, Cheyenne 3

Mountain View 20, Beatty 5

Mountain View 16, Beatty 1

Pahrump Valley 15, Needles 13

Palo Verde 5, Coronado 0

Silverado 21, Spring Valley 5

SLAM! Nevada 12, Canyon Springs 0

The Meadows 20, Valley 2

Boys volleyball

Coronado 3, Green Valley 1

Virgin Valley 3, Losee 1

