Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

One of state’s top baseball players on mission after missing title run

Shadow Ridge softball gets big win over Coronado on Senior Night

Bishop Gorman's Nolan Eberwein runs to first base during a baseball game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Roadrunners toaok an early lead and held off Bonanza for a 4-3 win.

■ Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 9-4 victory over Rancho.

■ Jameson Murray, SLAM! Nevada: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulls defeated Sunrise Mountain 14-0 in four innings.

■ Noah Sebastian, Basic: The junior scattered three hits over 5⅓ innings to help the Wolves beat Centennial 8-1.

■ Drew Steffen, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and the Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-9 win over Foothill.

Softball

■ Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Coronado 14-5.

■ Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning of a 9-3 victory over Liberty.

Boys volleyball

■ Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces in the Wolves’ 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16 setback of Sky Pointe.

■ Gregory Jenkins, Foothill: The senior logged 14 assists and 14 digs in the Falcons’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Silverado.

■ Troy Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior racked up 12 digs and eight kills to help the Wildcats defeat Clark 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18.

■ Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The senior had 16 kills to lead the Cowboys past Liberty in three sets.

■ Gage Poulson, Sky Pointe: The senior had 35 assists, nine digs and four blocks to lead the Eagles past Basic 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 8, Centennial 1

Bishop Gorman 4, Faith Lutheran 0

Coronado 11, Foothill 9

Durango 9, Rancho 4

Moapa Valley 10, Mater East 2

Pahrump Valley 8, The Meadows 3

SLAM! Nevada 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tech 4, Bonanza 3

Softball

Palo Verde 9, Liberty 3

Shadow Ridge 14, Coronado 5

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Chaparral 3, Liberty 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 2

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Las Vegas 3, Clark 1

Mojave 3, Durango 1

Sky Pointe 3, Basic 2

Sunrise Mountain 3, Bonanza 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal