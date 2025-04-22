68°F
Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Bishop Gorman's Nolan Eberwein runs to first base during a baseball game at Las Vegas High School on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Shadow Ridge softball gets big win over Coronado on Senior Night
High school notebook: Mindset change fueling Shadow Ridge golfer’s rise
Prep rankings: Las Vegas High moves up in 5A baseball
One of state’s top baseball players on mission after missing title run
April 21, 2025 - 11:24 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Roadrunners toaok an early lead and held off Bonanza for a 4-3 win.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 9-4 victory over Rancho.

Jameson Murray, SLAM! Nevada: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulls defeated Sunrise Mountain 14-0 in four innings.

Noah Sebastian, Basic: The junior scattered three hits over 5 innings to help the Wolves beat Centennial 8-1.

Drew Steffen, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and the Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-9 win over Foothill.

Softball

Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Coronado 14-5.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning of a 9-3 victory over Liberty.

Boys volleyball

Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces in the Wolves’ 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16 setback of Sky Pointe.

Gregory Jenkins, Foothill: The senior logged 14 assists and 14 digs in the Falcons’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Silverado.

Troy Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior racked up 12 digs and eight kills to help the Wildcats defeat Clark 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18.

Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The senior had 16 kills to lead the Cowboys past Liberty in three sets.

Gage Poulson, Sky Pointe: The senior had 35 assists, nine digs and four blocks to lead the Eagles past Basic 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16.

Scores

Baseball

Basic 8, Centennial 1

Bishop Gorman 4, Faith Lutheran 0

Coronado 11, Foothill 9

Durango 9, Rancho 4

Moapa Valley 10, Mater East 2

Pahrump Valley 8, The Meadows 3

SLAM! Nevada 14, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tech 4, Bonanza 3

Softball

Palo Verde 9, Liberty 3

Shadow Ridge 14, Coronado 5

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Western 0

Chaparral 3, Liberty 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 2

Foothill 3, Silverado 0

Las Vegas 3, Clark 1

Mojave 3, Durango 1

Sky Pointe 3, Basic 2

Sunrise Mountain 3, Bonanza 2

