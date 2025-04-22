Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Baseball
■ Nick Collingbourne, Tech: The junior went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Roadrunners toaok an early lead and held off Bonanza for a 4-3 win.
■ Alexander Mercurius, Durango: The senior was the winning pitcher and went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs in the Trailblazers’ 9-4 victory over Rancho.
■ Jameson Murray, SLAM! Nevada: The sophomore went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulls defeated Sunrise Mountain 14-0 in four innings.
■ Noah Sebastian, Basic: The junior scattered three hits over 5⅓ innings to help the Wolves beat Centennial 8-1.
■ Drew Steffen, Coronado: The senior went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, and the Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-9 win over Foothill.
Softball
■ Chloe Covington, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat Coronado 14-5.
■ Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The junior went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning of a 9-3 victory over Liberty.
Boys volleyball
■ Ty Hardy, Basic: The junior recorded 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces in the Wolves’ 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16 setback of Sky Pointe.
■ Gregory Jenkins, Foothill: The senior logged 14 assists and 14 digs in the Falcons’ 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Silverado.
■ Troy Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior racked up 12 digs and eight kills to help the Wildcats defeat Clark 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18.
■ Jordan Pierce, Chaparral: The senior had 16 kills to lead the Cowboys past Liberty in three sets.
■ Gage Poulson, Sky Pointe: The senior had 35 assists, nine digs and four blocks to lead the Eagles past Basic 25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 18-16.
Scores
Baseball
Basic 8, Centennial 1
Bishop Gorman 4, Faith Lutheran 0
Coronado 11, Foothill 9
Durango 9, Rancho 4
Moapa Valley 10, Mater East 2
Pahrump Valley 8, The Meadows 3
SLAM! Nevada 14, Sunrise Mountain 0
Tech 4, Bonanza 3
Softball
Palo Verde 9, Liberty 3
Shadow Ridge 14, Coronado 5
Boys volleyball
Boulder City 3, Western 0
Chaparral 3, Liberty 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 2
Foothill 3, Silverado 0
Las Vegas 3, Clark 1
Mojave 3, Durango 1
Sky Pointe 3, Basic 2
Sunrise Mountain 3, Bonanza 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal