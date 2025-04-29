Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Defending champs at No. 1 in 5A baseball in final rankings

High school scores, top performances:

Baseball

■ Nolan Eberwein, Bishop Gorman: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI, and the Gaels scored a run in the eighth inning to edge Coronado 2-1.

■ Hogan Hawkins, Silverado: The junior struck out seven while going 6 2/3 innings, and also had a double and both RBIs to help the Skyhawks beat Bonanza 2-1.

■ Alexander Mercurious, Durango: The senior struck out 12 to set a 4A/5A record with 319 career Ks while pitching a six-inning no-hitter. He also had two home runs and five RBIs to lead the Trailblazers past Western 10-0.

■ Brigham Stosich, Legacy: The freshman pitched a six-inning three-hitter to help the Longhorns beat Cheyenne 11-0.

■ Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows: The senior logged two doubles and an RBI as the Mustangs held off a late rally for a 9-8 win over SLAM! Nevada.

Softball

■ Amanda Campos-Colon, Centennial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI as the Bulldogs scored a run in the sixth inning and held on for a 6-5 victory over Bishop Gorman.

■ Melanie Hughes, Basic: The senior struck out 10 while pitching a four-inning no-hitter, and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in the Wolves’ 15-0 victory over Eldorado.

■ Taylor Ramos, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Spartans’ three-inning 23-0 win over Cadence.

■ Aubreyana Sanchez, Spring Valley: The senior had two doubles and three RBIs in the Grizzlies’ four-inning 16-0 win over Bonanza.

■ Scarlet St. Clair, Del Sol: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI as the Dragons rolled past Democracy Prep 17-4 in five innings.

■ Annalise Stout, Rancho: The senior had a double, a triple and both RBIs as the Rams scored two in the first inning and survived a seventh-inning rally for a 2-1 victory over Clark.

Scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 2, Coronado 1 (8)

Cadence 19, Valley 1

Clark 8, Doral Academy 7

Durango 10, Western 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Centennial 1

Legacy 11, Cheyenne 0

Sierra Vista 7, Eldorado 2

Silverado 2, Bonanza 1

The Meadows 9, SLAM! Nevada 8

Softball

Basic 15, Eldorado 0

Centennial 6, Bishop Gorman 5

Cimarron-Memorial 23, Cadence 0

Del Sol 17, Democracy Prep 4

Doral Academy 5, Sierra Vista 0

Foothill 16, Mojave 1

Legacy d. Desert Pines, forfeit

Moapa Valley 21, Western 6

Pahrump Valley 15, Canyon Springs 0

Rancho 2, Clark 1

Spring Valley 16, Bonanza 0

Sunrise Mountain 20, Valley 5

Tech 8, Desert Oasis 7

Boys volleyball

Boulder City 3, Desert Pines 0

Losee 3, Cadence 0

Valley 3, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal