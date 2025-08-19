Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top Performances
Boys soccer
■ Dillon Cambeiro, Foothill: The senior goalkeeper recorded two saves while notching the shutout in the Falcons’ 2-0 victory over Del Sol.
■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior had three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats past Arbor View 5-0.
■ Andres Chuquillanqui, Centennial: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs defeat Basic 3-1.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior finished with four goals and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored the game-winner with 10 minutes remaining as the Mustangs edged Pahrump Valley 3-2.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bonanza 5, Sky Pointe 1
Canyon Springs 2, Sierra Vista 0
Centennial 3, Basic 1
Chaparral 2, Rancho 2
Coronado 7, Faith Lutheran 0
Desert Oasis 2, Palo Verde 2
Foothill 2, Del Sol 0
Las Vegas 5, Arbor View 0
Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 1
Mater East 2, Desert Pines 1
Moapa Valley 3, Equipo Academy 0
SLAM! Nevada 6, Sloan Canyon 3
The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 2
Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 2
Girls soccer
Shadow Ridge 8, SLAM! Nevada 0
Sierra Vista 10, Western 0
Girls volleyball
Lake Mead 3, Baker (Calif.) 0
Legacy 3, Cimarron- Memorial 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal