Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 2 Palo Verde, No. 5 Desert Oasis play to draw in 5A boys soccer — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Brody Nuckles kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top Performances

Boys soccer

■ Dillon Cambeiro, Foothill: The senior goalkeeper recorded two saves while notching the shutout in the Falcons’ 2-0 victory over Del Sol.

■ Anthony Cardenas, Las Vegas: The senior had three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats past Arbor View 5-0.

■ Andres Chuquillanqui, Centennial: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs defeat Basic 3-1.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior finished with four goals and an assist as the Cougars rolled to a 7-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored the game-winner with 10 minutes remaining as the Mustangs edged Pahrump Valley 3-2.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bonanza 5, Sky Pointe 1

Canyon Springs 2, Sierra Vista 0

Centennial 3, Basic 1

Chaparral 2, Rancho 2

Coronado 7, Faith Lutheran 0

Desert Oasis 2, Palo Verde 2

Foothill 2, Del Sol 0

Las Vegas 5, Arbor View 0

Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 1

Mater East 2, Desert Pines 1

Moapa Valley 3, Equipo Academy 0

SLAM! Nevada 6, Sloan Canyon 3

The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 2

Virgin Valley 5, Boulder City 2

Girls soccer

Shadow Ridge 8, SLAM! Nevada 0

Sierra Vista 10, Western 0

Girls volleyball

Lake Mead 3, Baker (Calif.) 0

Legacy 3, Cimarron- Memorial 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal