Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performers
Boys soccer
■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior scored two first-half goals in the Cowboys’ 2-0 win at Valley.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior Fordham commit scored three goals and had an assist in Coronado’s 7-1 home win over Bishop Gorman.
■ Aaden Flores, Arbor View: The junior goalie recorded seven saves, which helped the Aggies hold on for a 2-1 win at Sierra Vista.
■ Jonah Leytham, Foothill: The junior scored three goals and added an assist in the Falcons’ 8-0 win over Basic.
■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored two goals to help carry the Mustangs in a 2-1 win over Equipo Academy.
■ Aaron Sanchez, Centennial: The sophomore goalie recorded nine saves to help the Bulldogs play to a 1-1 draw with Spring Valley.
■ Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines: The senior scored three goals to help the Jaguars edge Mojave 4-3.
Girls volleyball
■ Bella Battistone, Boulder City: The junior had 15 kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs in the Eagles’ 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 10-15 loss at Pahrump Valley.
■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior recorded seven kills, seven digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 road win at Del Sol.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Sierra Vista 1
Centennial 1, Spring Valley 1
Chaparral 2, Valley 0
Coronado 7, Bishop Gorman 1
Desert Oasis 2, Canyon Springs 1
Desert Pines 4, Mojave 3
Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 1
Foothill 8, Basic 0
Las Vegas 3, Palo Verde 1
Moapa Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 0
Rancho 1, Mater East 0
Shadow Ridge 1, Virgin Valley 1
Sunrise Mountain 5, Silverado 4
The Meadows 2, Equipo Academy 1
Western 2, Liberty 0
Girls volleyball
Basic 3, Green Valley 2
Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 2
Tech 3, Del Sol 0
The Meadows 3, Democracy Prep 0
Virgin Valley 3, GV Christian 1
