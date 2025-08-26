Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman midfielder David Ensign (12) passes the ball during a soccer match between Coronado and Bishop Gorman at Coronado High School in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Top performers

Boys soccer

■ Jonathan Carranza, Chaparral: The senior scored two first-half goals in the Cowboys’ 2-0 win at Valley.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior Fordham commit scored three goals and had an assist in Coronado’s 7-1 home win over Bishop Gorman.

■ Aaden Flores, Arbor View: The junior goalie recorded seven saves, which helped the Aggies hold on for a 2-1 win at Sierra Vista.

■ Jonah Leytham, Foothill: The junior scored three goals and added an assist in the Falcons’ 8-0 win over Basic.

■ Aiden Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored two goals to help carry the Mustangs in a 2-1 win over Equipo Academy.

■ Aaron Sanchez, Centennial: The sophomore goalie recorded nine saves to help the Bulldogs play to a 1-1 draw with Spring Valley.

■ Arturo Tadeo, Desert Pines: The senior scored three goals to help the Jaguars edge Mojave 4-3.

Girls volleyball

■ Bella Battistone, Boulder City: The junior had 15 kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs in the Eagles’ 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 10-15 loss at Pahrump Valley.

■ Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The senior recorded seven kills, seven digs and three aces in the Roadrunners’ 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 road win at Del Sol.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Sierra Vista 1

Centennial 1, Spring Valley 1

Chaparral 2, Valley 0

Coronado 7, Bishop Gorman 1

Desert Oasis 2, Canyon Springs 1

Desert Pines 4, Mojave 3

Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 1

Foothill 8, Basic 0

Las Vegas 3, Palo Verde 1

Moapa Valley 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Rancho 1, Mater East 0

Shadow Ridge 1, Virgin Valley 1

Sunrise Mountain 5, Silverado 4

The Meadows 2, Equipo Academy 1

Western 2, Liberty 0

Girls volleyball

Basic 3, Green Valley 2

Pahrump Valley 3, Boulder City 2

Tech 3, Del Sol 0

The Meadows 3, Democracy Prep 0

Virgin Valley 3, GV Christian 1

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal