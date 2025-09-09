Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Mia DeLuca, The Meadows: The senior scored two goals in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over Pahrump Valley.
■ Jasmyne Johnson, Basic: The senior had three goals and two assists to lead the Wolves past Mater East 9-2.
■ Brianna Lee, Faith Lutheran: The junior recorded a goal and an assist as the Crusaders rolled past Centennial 3-0.
■ Angelie Mendoza, Palo Verde: The junior racked up four goals to lead the Panthers past Cheyenne 17-0.
■ Sage Stovall, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored two goals to help the Mustangs cruise to a 4-0 victory over Foothill.
■ America Vaca, Western: The senior goalkeeper earned the shutout with three saves as the Warriors defeated Durango 9-0.
Girls volleyball
■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior logged 23 assists and 11 digs in the Gators’ 25-12, 25-5, 25-15 victory over Valley.
■ Millie Mangum, Las Vegas: The junior had 25 assists and 11 digs as the Wildcats beat Mojave 25-13, 25-16, 25-19.
■ Marian Moreno, Rancho: The junior finished with 22 digs and 16 kills as the Rams defeated Sloan Canyon 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 15-5.
■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman collected 31 assists, six service aces and two digs to lead the Mountain Lions past Desert Oasis 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23.
■ Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The senior had 33 assists and 13 digs as the Roadrunners were edged 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 18-16 by Basic.
Scores
Girls soccer
Basic 9, Mater East 2
Bishop Gorman 3, Arbor View 1
Boulder City 4, Cristo Rey 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Legacy 2
Clark 2, Spring Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Centennial 0
Las Vegas 5, Desert Pines 1
Moapa Valley 1, Virgin valley 1
Mojave 9, Bonanza 2
Palo Verde 17, Cheyenne 0
Shadow Ridge 4, Foothill 0
Sierra Vista 2, Doral Academy 1
Silverado 8, SLAM! Nevada 1
Tech 10, Del Sol 0
The Meadows 3, Pahrump Valley 1
Western 8, Durango 0
Boys soccer
Equipo Academy 3, Basic 1
Girls volleyball
Basic 2, Tech 2
Boulder City 3, Democracy Prep 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Cheyenne 0
Doral Academy 3, Spring Valley 1
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2
Green Valley 3, Valley 0
Las Vegas 3, Mojave 0
Legacy 3, Losee 0
Liberty 3, Durango 0
Mater East 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Moapa Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0
Rancho 3, Sloan Canyon 2
Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 1
The Meadows 3, Virgin Valley 2
White Pine 2, American Heritage 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal