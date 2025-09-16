Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman ranked No. 1 in national poll after Mater Dei’s loss

Prep rankings: Arbor View moves up in Class 5A football

No. 3 Arbor View outlasts No. 4 Palo Verde in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Arbor View’s Sophia Yuzon (6) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde middle blocker Alexis Lunkwitz (12) tries to save the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde setter Reagan Cope (8) looks to hit the ball during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Arbor View's Cameron Reese (2) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Palo Verde at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde players celebrate after a play during a volleyball game at Arbor View High School on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Giovanni Corona, Clark: The senior had three saves to help the Chargers manage a 1-1 tie against Spring Valley.

■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior finished with two goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Aidan Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining to lift the Mustangs over Pahrump Valley 1-0.

■ Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored two goals to lead the Crusaders past Canyon Springs 3-2.

■ Eiyel Simpson, Desert Pines: The senior scored two goals to help the Jaguars edge Chaparral 3-2.

Girls volleyball

■ Miy’aja Diggs, Legacy: The senior collected 24 assists and three kills to lead the Longhorns to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 win over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Sienna Gostanian, Bishop Gorman: The junior finished with 12 digs in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Durango.

■ Aaliyah Jones, Las Vegas: The junior had 12 kills to lead the Wildcats past Losee 25-6, 25-13, 25-14.

■ Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior racked up 15 kills, 10 digs and four service aces as the Gators beat Tech 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23.

■ Lea Scott, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had 31 assists, 10 digs, three aces and two kills in the Mustangs’ 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12 victory over Faith Lutheran.

■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman logged 27 assists and seven service aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Amplus Academy 25-15, 25-9, 25-10.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 2, Palo Verde 0

Centennial 1, Shadow Ridge 1

Cheyenne 5, Sky Pointe 4

Clark 1, Spring Valley 1

Coronado 3, Sierra Vista 0

Cristo Rey 1, Sloan Canyon 0

Del Sol 3, Basic 3

Desert PInes 3, Chaparral 2

Doral Academy 1, Foothill 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Canyon Springs 2

Las Vegas 1, Eldorado 1

Legacy 2, Cimarron- Memorial 0

Liberty 4, Desert Oasis 0

Moapa Valley 3, Equipo Academy 1

SLAM! Nevada 3, Green Valley 2

Sunrise Mountain 0, Rancho 0

Tech 8, Silverado 0

The Meadows 1, Pahrump Valley 0

Western 3, Arbor View 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 2

Bishop Gorman 3, Durango 0

Bonanza 3, Cheyenne 1

Cadence 3, Sloan Canyon 2

Coral Academy 3, Rancho 0

Desert Oasis 3, Doral Academy 1

Green Valley 3, Tech 1

Las Vegas 3, Losee 0

Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 2

Sierra Vista 3, Amplus 0

Silverado 3, Basic 0

SLAM! Nevada 3, Valley 0

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 1

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal