Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Giovanni Corona, Clark: The senior had three saves to help the Chargers manage a 1-1 tie against Spring Valley.
■ Justin Gilliland, Liberty: The senior finished with two goals and an assist in the Patriots’ 4-0 victory over Desert Oasis.
■ Aidan Moses, The Meadows: The senior scored the game-winner with 15 seconds remaining to lift the Mustangs over Pahrump Valley 1-0.
■ Jayden Serrano, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored two goals to lead the Crusaders past Canyon Springs 3-2.
■ Eiyel Simpson, Desert Pines: The senior scored two goals to help the Jaguars edge Chaparral 3-2.
Girls volleyball
■ Miy’aja Diggs, Legacy: The senior collected 24 assists and three kills to lead the Longhorns to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 win over Sunrise Mountain.
■ Sienna Gostanian, Bishop Gorman: The junior finished with 12 digs in the Gaels’ 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Durango.
■ Aaliyah Jones, Las Vegas: The junior had 12 kills to lead the Wildcats past Losee 25-6, 25-13, 25-14.
■ Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The junior racked up 15 kills, 10 digs and four service aces as the Gators beat Tech 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23.
■ Lea Scott, Shadow Ridge: The freshman had 31 assists, 10 digs, three aces and two kills in the Mustangs’ 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12 victory over Faith Lutheran.
■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman logged 27 assists and seven service aces to help the Mountain Lions defeat Amplus Academy 25-15, 25-9, 25-10.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 2, Palo Verde 0
Centennial 1, Shadow Ridge 1
Cheyenne 5, Sky Pointe 4
Clark 1, Spring Valley 1
Coronado 3, Sierra Vista 0
Cristo Rey 1, Sloan Canyon 0
Del Sol 3, Basic 3
Desert PInes 3, Chaparral 2
Doral Academy 1, Foothill 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Canyon Springs 2
Las Vegas 1, Eldorado 1
Legacy 2, Cimarron- Memorial 0
Liberty 4, Desert Oasis 0
Moapa Valley 3, Equipo Academy 1
SLAM! Nevada 3, Green Valley 2
Sunrise Mountain 0, Rancho 0
Tech 8, Silverado 0
The Meadows 1, Pahrump Valley 0
Western 3, Arbor View 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Palo Verde 2
Bishop Gorman 3, Durango 0
Bonanza 3, Cheyenne 1
Cadence 3, Sloan Canyon 2
Coral Academy 3, Rancho 0
Desert Oasis 3, Doral Academy 1
Green Valley 3, Tech 1
Las Vegas 3, Losee 0
Legacy 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 2
Sierra Vista 3, Amplus 0
Silverado 3, Basic 0
SLAM! Nevada 3, Valley 0
The Meadows 3, Boulder City 1
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal