Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Girls soccer
■ Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The senior had three goals to lead the Roadrummers past SLAM! Nevada 7-3.
■ Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels cruise past Foothill 8-0.
■ Rebecca Gonzales, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Sky Pointe.
■ Olivia Petty, Faith Lutheran: The junior goalkeeper logged two saves and earned the shutout in the Crusaders’ 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
■ Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored four goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 rout over Valley.
Girls volleyball
■ Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with 12 digs, 10 service aces and six kills as the Diamondbacks outlasted Spring Valley for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 win.
■ Sydney Mason, Sierra Vista: The sophomore recorded five kills and a block to help the Mountain Lions roll past Clark 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
■ Kimber Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore logged 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks in the Mustangs’ 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Palo Verde.
■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior had 16 digs, 10 kills and three aces as the Rams defeated Canyon Springs 25-16, 27-25, 25-22.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 21 assists, 11 digs and five aces as the Bulldogs cruised past Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 8, Foothill 0
Cheyenne 1, Bonanza 0
Cimarron-Memorial 1, Sky Pointe 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 1
Doral Academy 8, Desert Oasis 0
Durango 10, Sierra Vista 0
Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows 0
Faith Lutheran 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Las Vegas 8, Valley 0
Legacy 9, Mojave 1
Moapa Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0
Rancho 1, Sunrise Mountain 1
Silverado 3, Basic 2
Tech 7, SLAM! Nevada 3
Boys soccer
Tech 3, Foothill 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0
Cheyenne 3, Western 0
Coral Academy 3, Cadence 1
Coronado 3, Durango 0
Desert Oasis 3, Spring Valley 2
Green Valley 3, Silverado 1
Las Vegas 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Legacy 3, Mater East 1
Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1
Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0
Tech 3, SLAM! Nevada 0
Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0
