Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Desert Oasis' Analia Mendonca (5) moves the ball under pressure from Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson (5) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
September 29, 2025 - 10:44 pm
 

Top performances

Girls soccer

Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The senior had three goals to lead the Roadrummers past SLAM! Nevada 7-3.

Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels cruise past Foothill 8-0.

Rebecca Gonzales, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Sky Pointe.

Olivia Petty, Faith Lutheran: The junior goalkeeper logged two saves and earned the shutout in the Crusaders’ 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored four goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 rout over Valley.

Girls volleyball

Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with 12 digs, 10 service aces and six kills as the Diamondbacks outlasted Spring Valley for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 win.

Sydney Mason, Sierra Vista: The sophomore recorded five kills and a block to help the Mountain Lions roll past Clark 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

Kimber Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore logged 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks in the Mustangs’ 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Palo Verde.

Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior had 16 digs, 10 kills and three aces as the Rams defeated Canyon Springs 25-16, 27-25, 25-22.

Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 21 assists, 11 digs and five aces as the Bulldogs cruised past Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Foothill 0

Cheyenne 1, Bonanza 0

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Sky Pointe 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

Doral Academy 8, Desert Oasis 0

Durango 10, Sierra Vista 0

Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Las Vegas 8, Valley 0

Legacy 9, Mojave 1

Moapa Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0

Rancho 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Silverado 3, Basic 2

Tech 7, SLAM! Nevada 3

Boys soccer

Tech 3, Foothill 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Cheyenne 3, Western 0

Coral Academy 3, Cadence 1

Coronado 3, Durango 0

Desert Oasis 3, Spring Valley 2

Green Valley 3, Silverado 1

Las Vegas 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Legacy 3, Mater East 1

Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1

Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0

Tech 3, SLAM! Nevada 0

Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Jeff Wollard

