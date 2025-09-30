Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Which football teams lead the NIAA’s 1st HRM rankings?

Nevada Preps rankings: Who moved up and down in 5A football?

No. 1 Doral Academy rolls Desert Oasis in 4A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Analia Mendonca (5) moves the ball under pressure from Doral Academy's Sanyi Thompson (5) during a soccer game at Doral Academy on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Girls soccer

■ Liyah Elfberg, Tech: The senior had three goals to lead the Roadrummers past SLAM! Nevada 7-3.

■ Devyn Giraldo, Bishop Gorman: The senior had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels cruise past Foothill 8-0.

■ Rebecca Gonzales, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior’s second-half goal was enough to lift the Spartans to a 1-0 win over Sky Pointe.

■ Olivia Petty, Faith Lutheran: The junior goalkeeper logged two saves and earned the shutout in the Crusaders’ 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

■ Alexa Sandoval, Las Vegas: The junior scored four goals in the Wildcats’ 8-0 rout over Valley.

Girls volleyball

■ Bryli Allen, Desert Oasis: The junior finished with 12 digs, 10 service aces and six kills as the Diamondbacks outlasted Spring Valley for a 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10 win.

■ Sydney Mason, Sierra Vista: The sophomore recorded five kills and a block to help the Mountain Lions roll past Clark 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

■ Kimber Morrow, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore logged 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks in the Mustangs’ 14-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 victory over Palo Verde.

■ Lesli Perez, Rancho: The junior had 16 digs, 10 kills and three aces as the Rams defeated Canyon Springs 25-16, 27-25, 25-22.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 21 assists, 11 digs and five aces as the Bulldogs cruised past Pahrump Valley 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 8, Foothill 0

Cheyenne 1, Bonanza 0

Cimarron-Memorial 1, Sky Pointe 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 1

Doral Academy 8, Desert Oasis 0

Durango 10, Sierra Vista 0

Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows 0

Faith Lutheran 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Las Vegas 8, Valley 0

Legacy 9, Mojave 1

Moapa Valley 5, Cristo Rey 0

Rancho 1, Sunrise Mountain 1

Silverado 3, Basic 2

Tech 7, SLAM! Nevada 3

Boys soccer

Tech 3, Foothill 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Foothill 0

Cheyenne 3, Western 0

Coral Academy 3, Cadence 1

Coronado 3, Durango 0

Desert Oasis 3, Spring Valley 2

Green Valley 3, Silverado 1

Las Vegas 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Legacy 3, Mater East 1

Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Palo Verde 1

Sierra Vista 3, Clark 0

Tech 3, SLAM! Nevada 0

Virgin Valley 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal