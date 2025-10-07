Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Mateo DeCastroverde, Palo Verde: The sophomore scored two second-half goals to lead the Panthers past Western 2-0.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior had two goals and three assists in the Cougars’ 9-1 rout of Eldorado.

■ Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The junior finished with a goal and an assist to help the Aggies beat Canyon Springs 4-2.

■ Gavin Meng, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored the game winner in the second half as the Mustangs edged Cheyenne 2-1.

■ Ian Rivera, Centennial: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs’ 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Girls volleyball

■ Dalilah Carvajal, Centennial: The senior racked up 34 assists, 14 digs and two service aces as the Bulldogs rolled past Shadow Ridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.

■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior posted 31 assists, 19 digs and six aces to help the Gators defeat SLAM! Nevada 25-11, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25.

■ Tori Castro, Faith Lutheran: The junior logged 15 digs, 13 kills and two aces in the Crusaders’ 20-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16 win over Palo Verde.

■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman recorded 39 assists and two aces as the Mountain Lions outlasted Desert Oasis 25-15, 25-18. 23-25, 18-25, 15-10.

■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 19 assists and eight aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Boys tennis

5A state team playoffs, round 1

Bishop Gorman 14, Clark 4

Girls tennis

5A state team playoffs, round 1

Bishop Gorman 12, Clark 6

Faith Lutheran 15, Arbor View 3

4A Southern Region team playoffs, round 1

Desert Oasis 11, Canyon Springs 1

Doral Academy 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4

Liberty 13, Centennial 5

The Meadows 12, Foothill 6

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Canyon Springs 2

Centennial 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Chaparral 3, Valley 0

Coronado 9, Eldorado 1

Del Sol 2, Green Valley 1

Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows 2

Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Foothill 4, Basic 0

Liberty 4, Sierra Vista 1

Moapa Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 2

Palo Verde 2, Western 0

Rancho 1, Mater East 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Cheyenne 1

Sloan Canyon 2, Doral Academy 2

Spring Valley 4, Silverado 0

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Cheyenne 1

Coronado 3, Foothill 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 1

Green Valley 3, SLAM! Nevada 1

Legacy 3, Losee 0

Liberty 3, Durango 0

Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 2

Silverado 3, Valley 0

The Meadows 3, Moapa Valley 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal