Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Mateo DeCastroverde, Palo Verde: The sophomore scored two second-half goals to lead the Panthers past Western 2-0.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior had two goals and three assists in the Cougars’ 9-1 rout of Eldorado.
■ Desmond Guevara, Arbor View: The junior finished with a goal and an assist to help the Aggies beat Canyon Springs 4-2.
■ Gavin Meng, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored the game winner in the second half as the Mustangs edged Cheyenne 2-1.
■ Ian Rivera, Centennial: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs’ 2-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Girls volleyball
■ Dalilah Carvajal, Centennial: The senior racked up 34 assists, 14 digs and two service aces as the Bulldogs rolled past Shadow Ridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
■ Clara Conrado, Green Valley: The junior posted 31 assists, 19 digs and six aces to help the Gators defeat SLAM! Nevada 25-11, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25.
■ Tori Castro, Faith Lutheran: The junior logged 15 digs, 13 kills and two aces in the Crusaders’ 20-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16 win over Palo Verde.
■ Lyla Sneek, Sierra Vista: The freshman recorded 39 assists and two aces as the Mountain Lions outlasted Desert Oasis 25-15, 25-18. 23-25, 18-25, 15-10.
■ Mayzie Tobler, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 19 assists and eight aces in the Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-7, 25-15 victory over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Boys tennis
5A state team playoffs, round 1
Bishop Gorman 14, Clark 4
Girls tennis
5A state team playoffs, round 1
Bishop Gorman 12, Clark 6
Faith Lutheran 15, Arbor View 3
4A Southern Region team playoffs, round 1
Desert Oasis 11, Canyon Springs 1
Doral Academy 14, Cimarron-Memorial 4
Liberty 13, Centennial 5
The Meadows 12, Foothill 6
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Canyon Springs 2
Centennial 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Chaparral 3, Valley 0
Coronado 9, Eldorado 1
Del Sol 2, Green Valley 1
Equipo Academy 3, The Meadows 2
Faith Lutheran 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Foothill 4, Basic 0
Liberty 4, Sierra Vista 1
Moapa Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 2
Palo Verde 2, Western 0
Rancho 1, Mater East 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Cheyenne 1
Sloan Canyon 2, Doral Academy 2
Spring Valley 4, Silverado 0
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Cheyenne 1
Coronado 3, Foothill 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 1
Green Valley 3, SLAM! Nevada 1
Legacy 3, Losee 0
Liberty 3, Durango 0
Sierra Vista 3, Desert Oasis 2
Silverado 3, Valley 0
The Meadows 3, Moapa Valley 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal