Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school tennis, soccer and girls volleyball action.

State girls golf

Faith Lutheran and Coronado’s girls golf teams are tied for the lead after shooting 19-over 307 on the first day of the Class 5A girls golf state tournament Monday at Boulder City Golf Course, which also hosted the first day of the 4A and 3A state tournaments. Bishop Gorman is third at 22-over 310.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez shot 1-over 73 to lead the individual standings. Perez is the defending 5A state champion and won the Southern Region title last week. Palo Verde’s Sage Parry and Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth are tied for second at 2-over 74.

In 4A, Desert Oasis holds the team lead at 97-over 385 and Tech is second at 161-over 449 after the first round. Desert Oasis’ Mailee Nguyen is the individual leader at 8-over 80 and Sierra Vista’s Taelor Williams is second at 9-over 81.

In 3A, Boulder City has the team lead at 51-over 339 and Virgin Valley is second at 91-over 379 after the first round. Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds is the individual leader at 3-over 75. Hinds, a UNLV commit, is the two-time defending individual state champion.

Boulder Creek Golf Club will host the final round of the 5A, 4A and 3A state tournaments on Tuesday.

Top performances

Girls soccer

■ Posie Armstrong, Faith Lutheran: The senior defender scored a goal to help the Crusaders roll past Bishop Gorman 6-0.

■ Hannah Gutierrez, Silverado: The junior had a goal and an assist in the Skyhawks’ 5-0 victory over Mater East.

■ Layla Lindsey, Arbor View: The senior scored two goals to help lift the Aggies over Shadow Ridge 4-0.

■ Caitlynn Nick, Palo Verde: The junior scored three goals as the Panthers erupted in the second half for a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Sienna Turco, Doral Academy: The senior recorded both goals for the Dragons in their 2-0 win over Spring Valley.

Scores

Boys tennis

Class 5A state team final

Faith Lutheran 10, Palo Verde 4

Girls soccer

Arbor View 4, Shadow Ridge 0

Basic 8, Del Sol 0

Coronado 4, Centennial 1

Doral Academy 2, Spring Valley 0

Equipo Academy 4, Pahrump Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 6, Bishop Gorman 0

Las Vegas 2, Sunrise Mountain 2

Mojave 9, Cheyenne 0

Palo Verde 6, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Silverado 5, Mater East 0

Sky Pointe 7, Bonanza 0

Tech 0, Green Valley 0

Virgin Valley 1, Boulder City 0