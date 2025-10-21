Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Sunrise Mountain striker Leandro Molina Siam (4) goes for a header against Desert Pines during a high school soccer game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Top performances

Boys soccer

■ Andrew Bolivar, Cheyenne: The senior goalkeeper had 11 saves to record the shutout in the Desert Shields’ 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior recorded four goals and two assists while leading the Cougars past Desert Oasis 9-0.

■ Jose Mendez, Chaparral: The senior scored the game-winning goal in the second half of the Cowboys’ 3-2 victory over Mojave.

■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals as the Gaels notched a 4-2 victory over Arbor View.

■ Sevastian Suarez, Sierra Vista: The senior scored two goals including the game-winner in the final minute to lift the Mountain Lions over Eldorado 3-2.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Arbor View 2

Bonanza 7, Silverado 1

Chaparral 3, Mojave 2

Cheyenne 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Coronado 9, Desert Oasis 0

Equipo Academy 0, Pahrump Valley 0

Green Valley 4, Sloan Canyon 0

Legacy 1, Centennial 0

Moapa Valley 5, The Meadows 0

Palo Verde 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Sky Pointe 2

Sierra Vista 3, Eldorado 2

SLAM! Nevada 4, Foothill 3

Spring Valley 2, Durango 1

Sunrise Mountain 2, Desert Pines 0

Tech 2, Clark 1

Valley 4, Rancho 3

Virgin Valley 5, Cristo Rey 1

Girls soccer

Equipo Academy 5, Boulder City 0

Girls volleyball

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Tech 0

Coronado 3, Centennial 1

Foothill 3, The Meadows 0

Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0

