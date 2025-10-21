Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.
Top performances
Boys soccer
■ Andrew Bolivar, Cheyenne: The senior goalkeeper had 11 saves to record the shutout in the Desert Shields’ 1-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
■ Gavin Flickinger, Coronado: The senior recorded four goals and two assists while leading the Cougars past Desert Oasis 9-0.
■ Jose Mendez, Chaparral: The senior scored the game-winning goal in the second half of the Cowboys’ 3-2 victory over Mojave.
■ Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The senior logged two goals as the Gaels notched a 4-2 victory over Arbor View.
■ Sevastian Suarez, Sierra Vista: The senior scored two goals including the game-winner in the final minute to lift the Mountain Lions over Eldorado 3-2.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Arbor View 2
Bonanza 7, Silverado 1
Chaparral 3, Mojave 2
Cheyenne 1, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Coronado 9, Desert Oasis 0
Equipo Academy 0, Pahrump Valley 0
Green Valley 4, Sloan Canyon 0
Legacy 1, Centennial 0
Moapa Valley 5, The Meadows 0
Palo Verde 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Sky Pointe 2
Sierra Vista 3, Eldorado 2
SLAM! Nevada 4, Foothill 3
Spring Valley 2, Durango 1
Sunrise Mountain 2, Desert Pines 0
Tech 2, Clark 1
Valley 4, Rancho 3
Virgin Valley 5, Cristo Rey 1
Girls soccer
Equipo Academy 5, Boulder City 0
Girls volleyball
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Tech 0
Coronado 3, Centennial 1
Foothill 3, The Meadows 0
Virgin Valley 3, Canyon Springs 0
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal