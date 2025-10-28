Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball action.

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) shakes hands with Liberty defender Diego Bermudez (5) after the soccer game on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 at Coronado High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Gavin Flickinger recorded two goals and two assists Monday to help host Coronado (21-0) roll over Western (7-9-2) for a 6-0 win in the Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer quarterfinals.

The Cougars, seeded No. 1 in the Desert League, advanced to the semifinals, where they will host Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Western, No. 4 in the Mountain League, was eliminated.

■ No. 2M Faith Lutheran 1, No. 3D Liberty 0: At Faith Lutheran, Jayden Serrano scored on a cross from Brandon Dai three minutes into overtime to lift the Crusaders (12-5-6) over the Patriots (8-7-2).

■ No. 2D Las Vegas 6, No. 3M Bishop Gorman 3: At Las Vegas, Anthony Cardenas finished with three goals and two assists in the Wildcats’ victory over the Gaels (10-10-2).

Las Vegas (14-4-4) plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

■ No. 1M Palo Verde 6, No. 4D Sierra Vista 0: At Palo Verde, Noah Johnson recorded two goals and an assist as the Panthers (12-3-3) took control early and rolled to a win over the Mountain Lions (6-12-3).

Class 4A Southern Region

Girls soccer quarterfinals

■ No. 1S Palo Verde 3, No. 2M Sierra Vista 1: At Eldorado, Maddie Miller and Olivia Gastwirth each logged a goal and an assist to lead the Panthers (14-3-1) past the Mountain Lions (16-3).

Angelie Mendoza added a goal and goalkeeper Taylor Bringhurst had seven saves to help Palo Verde, which plays Green Valley at Eldorado on Wednesday in a 5 p.m. semifinal.

■ No. 1D Green Valley 4, No. 3M Desert Oasis 1: At Eldorado, the Gators (16-0-1) defeated the Firehawks (10-8) to advance.

■ No. 1M Doral Academy 6, No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Western, Chloe Mashore logged three goals and three assists to lead the Dragons (17-1-2) past the Spartans (14-5-1).

Sienna Turco had two goals and two assists, and goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore had five saves to earn the shutout for Doral Academy, which plays Tech at Western at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

■ No. 2D Tech 1, No. 1L Canyon Springs 0: At Western, Cristal Lara scored a first-half goal, and the Roadrunners (21-1-1) made it count by hanging on for a victory over the Pioneers (17-3).

Jayla Elfberg had four saves to earn the shutout for Tech.

Class 3A Southern League

Girls soccer quarterfinals

■ No. 4 Boulder City 2, No. 5 The Meadows 0: At Boulder City, the Eagles (7-5-4) logged a win over the Mustangs (4-8-1).

Boulder City plays Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

■ No. 3 Moapa Valley 2, No. 6 Pahrump Valley 0: At Overton, the Pirates (11-5-3) defeated the Trojans (5-9-4). Moapa plays at Virgin Valley at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Class 5A Southern Region

Girls volleyball quarterfinals

■ No. 1D Bishop Gorman 3, No. 4M Centennial 0: At Bishop Gorman, Trinity Thompson had 30 assists to help the Gaels (29-8) cruise past the Bulldogs 25-12, 25-20, 25-12.

Caira Tasi added six blocks for Gorman, which plays Faith Lutheran at Legacy at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Centennial ended its season at 20-17.

■ No. 2M Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Liberty 2: At Faith Lutheran, Tori Castro had 16 kills and 12 digs to help the Crusaders (22-14) outlast the Patriots (24-10) for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 15-13 win.

K Sawyer added 28 assists and Abby Bunyan had 13 kills, eight digs and three aces for Faith Lutheran.

■ No. 1M Arbor View 3, No. 4D Foothill 1: At Arbor View, Tamara Vai Unga posted 19 kills and 13 digs in the Aggies’ 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 victory over the Falcons.

Alexxa Chan had 36 assists and three aces, and Lauryn Brenner had 21 digs to help Arbor View, which plays Coronado at Legacy at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

■ No. 2D Coronado 3, No. 3M Palo Verde 1: At Coronado, the Cougars (24-9) notched a 25-10, 27-29, 25-22, 26-24 victory over the Panthers (14-17) to advance.

Class 3A Southern Region

Girls volleyball quarterfinals

■ No. 4 Moapa Valley 3, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 1: At Overton, the Pirates (11-20) recorded a 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 win over Pahrump Valley (16-18). Moapa plays Virgin Valley at The Meadows at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

■ No. 3 Boulder City 3, No. 6 Cristo Rey 0: At Boulder City, Ivy Dineen logged 13 kills as the Eagles (19-18) rolled to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 win over the Royals (0-16). Boulder City plays at The Meadows at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

