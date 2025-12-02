Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Girls basketball preview: Power trio to battle again in 5A

Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) celebrates her touchdown with Aleia Santos (24) and' Akiko Higa (29) during a flag football game against Las Vegas at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Tyler Bradshaw, Boulder City: The senior collected 15 points and three rebounds as the Eagles’ pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-44 victory over Del Sol.

■ David Quesada, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore poured in 30 points to lead the Spartans past Rancho 73-29.

■ Jaxson Roberts, Eldorado: The sophomore recorded 24 points in the Firehawks’ 72-24 win over Amplus Academy.

■ Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior logged 29 points to help the Crusaders beat Cheyenne 79-46.

■ Jaden Williams, Shadow Ridge: The junior scored 16 points as the Mustangs pulled away early in the second half for an 80-45 win over Silverado.

Girls basketball

■ Mia Baskerville, Desert Oasis: The senior racked up 13 points, four assists and a block in the Diamondbacks’ 56-34 win over Palo Verde.

■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The senior had 25 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Mountain Lions past Cheyenne 82-4.

■ Caroline Logan, Faith Lutheran: The freshman finished with a game-high 16 points to help the Crusaders beat Las Vegas 53-38.

■ Mi’yana Stephens, Spring Valley: The senior had 18 points and four steals in the Grizzlies’ 67-12 win over Chaparral.

■ Ayanais Vincent, Legacy: The junior finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the Longhorns’ 40-33 victory over Western.

Flag football

■ Nakaijah Beasley, Mojave: The senior completed 17 of 27 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for two scores as the Rattlers defeated Green Valley 24-18 in double overtime.

■ Zeyhani English, Bishop Gorman: The freshman passed for two TDs, ran for a score and caught a TD pass to lead the Gaels to a 40-0 victory over Silverado.

■ Leyton Gasperosky, Cadence: The senior completed 20 of 28 passes for 310 yards and six TDs to lead the Cougars past Bonanza 38-0.

■ Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The junior rushed seven times for 62 yards and caught four passes for 50 more as the Aggies routed Cheyenne 55-0.

■ Taedyn Parks, Clark: The senior completed 11 passes for 107 yards and a TD to help the Chargers beat Chaparral 12-6.

■ Sariya Pollard, Canyon Springs: The senior had three receptions for 69 yards and two TDs, and also nabbed an interception in the Pioneers’ 24-0 win over Democracy Prep.

Scores

Boys basketball

Boulder City 55, Del Sol 44

Cimarron-Memorial 73, Rancho 29

Eldorado 72, Amplus Academy 45

Faith Lutheran 79, Cheyenne 46

Liberty 63, Durango 36

Shadow Ridge 80, Silverado 45

Sloan Canyon 81, Awaken Christian 42

Virgin Valley 61, Cedar City (Utah) 51

Western 44, Desert Oasis 42

Word of Life 62, Liberty Baptist 54

Girls Basketball

Del Sol 77, Desert Pines 27

Desert Oasis 56, Palo Verde 34

Faith Lutheran 53, Las Vegas 38

Legacy 40, Western 33

Losee 60, Coronado 43

Sierra Vista 82, Cheyenne 4

Spring Valley 67, Chaparral 12

Flag football

Arbor View 55, Cheyenne 0

Bishop Gorman 40, Silverado 0

Cadence 38, Bonanza 0

Canyon Springs 24, Democracy Prep 0

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Eldorado 0

Clark 12, Chaparral 6

Desert Oasis 7, Las Vegas 6

Mojave 24, Green Valley 18 (2OT)

Sierra Vista 25, Legacy 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal