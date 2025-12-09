Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Top performances

Boys basketball

– Tayshawn Caesar, Liberty: The senior logged 20 points to help the Patriots beat Silverado 77-31.

– Branch Danko, Boulder City: The junior collected 18 points while helping the Eagles rout Cristo Rey 79-7

– Anthony Martinez, Foothill: The sophomore finished with 15 points and the Falcons held off a late rally for a 64-60 win over Las Vegas.

– Devin Ordinas, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 22 points in the Diamondbacks’ 70-52 victory over Del Sol.

Girls basketball

– Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged 11 points, 13 rebounds, 10 steals and four assists to help the Spartans roll to a 49-10 victory over Eldorado.

– Amija Macon, Mater East: The sophomore recorded 23 points to help the Knights beat Faith Lutheran 64-58.

– Lauren Mueller, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 13 points to lead the Eagles past Cristo Rey 49-5.

– Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The senior scored 24 points as the Falcons took control in the third quarter on their way to a 42-30 win over Pahrump Valley.

– Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The senior scored 20 points in the Dragons’ 60-17 victory over Legacy.

Flag football

– Aniyah Burress, Legacy: The junior completed 15 of 24 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown, and also carried 10 times for 131 yards and two scores to lead the Longhorns past Western 39-6.

– Jiselle Dudley, Coronado: The senior finished with two TDs on 103 receiving yards, and added eight tackles and an interception on defense in the Cougars’ 26-0 win over Cadence.

– Taedyn Parks, Clark: The senior threw four TD passes as the Chargers cruised to a 54-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

– Miranda Reiter, Arbor View: The senior caught two passes and both went for TDs as the Aggies rolled past Mojave 53-0.

– Peyton Simmons, Basic: The junior quarterback rushed for two scores as the shorthanded Wolves overcame key injuries to defeat Coral Academy 12-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Amplus Academy 54, Awaken Christian 52

Boulder City 79, Cristo Rey 7

Desert Oasis 70, Del Sol 52

Durango 77, Shadow Ridge 69

Foothill 64, Las Vegas 60

Lake Mead 61, Cadence 27

Liberty 77, Silverado 31

Liberty Baptist 51, Mountain View 21

Western 56, Chaparral 19

Girls basketball

American Heritage 53, Adelson School 17

Boulder City 49, Cristo Rey 5

Cadence 34, Lake Mead 21

Cimarron-Memorial 49, Eldorado 10

Clark 43, Rancho 34

Coral Academy 42, Pahrump Valley 30

Del Sol 60, Legacy 17

Farrington (Hawaii) 42, Silverado 20

Mater East 64, Faith Lutheran 58

Sunrise Mountain 75, Chaparral 8

Flag football

Arbor View 53, Mojave 0

Basic 12, Coral Academy 0

Chaparral 34, Pahrump Valley 0

Clark 54, Sunrise Mountain 0

Coronado 26, Cadence 0

Doral Academy 18, Bonanza 12

Legacy 39, Western 6

Spring Valley 19, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal