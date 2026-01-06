Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Top performances
Boys basketball
■ Anthony Brinson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior logged 13 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Miners past Pahrump Valley 90-61.
■ Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior scored 21 points in the Desert Shields’ 63-31 victory over Chaparral.
■ Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior scored a game-high 25 points to help the Longhorns beat Arbor View 64-53.
Girls basketball
■ A’yanna Johnson, Mojave: The freshman finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Rattlers’ 59-23 win over Durango.
■ Nation Williams, Centennial: The senior scored 12 points as the Bulldogs took control in the second quarter of their 74-39 win over Virgin Valley.
Scores
Boys basketball
Beaver Dam 57, Liberty Baptist 36
Cheyenne 63, Chaparral 31
Indian Springs 59, Baker 39
Innovations International 63, Amplus Academy 44
Legacy 64, Arbor View 53
Shadow Ridge 66, Tech 63
Sunrise Mountain 90, Pahrump Valley 61
Girls basketball
Beaver Dam 46, Liberty Baptist 18
Centennial 74, Virgin Valley 39
Green Valley 41, Eldorado 21
Indian Springs 45, Baker 4
Mojave 59, Durango 23
Shadow Ridge 60, Palo Verde 25
Flag football
Cimarron-Memorial 58, Sunrise Mountain 0
Desert Oasis 27, Green Valley 13
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal