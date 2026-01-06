Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) lays up the ball against Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) drives to the basket past Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Anthony Brinson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior logged 13 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Miners past Pahrump Valley 90-61.

■ Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior scored 21 points in the Desert Shields’ 63-31 victory over Chaparral.

■ Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior scored a game-high 25 points to help the Longhorns beat Arbor View 64-53.

Girls basketball

■ A’yanna Johnson, Mojave: The freshman finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Rattlers’ 59-23 win over Durango.

■ Nation Williams, Centennial: The senior scored 12 points as the Bulldogs took control in the second quarter of their 74-39 win over Virgin Valley.

Scores

Boys basketball

Beaver Dam 57, Liberty Baptist 36

Cheyenne 63, Chaparral 31

Indian Springs 59, Baker 39

Innovations International 63, Amplus Academy 44

Legacy 64, Arbor View 53

Shadow Ridge 66, Tech 63

Sunrise Mountain 90, Pahrump Valley 61

Girls basketball

Beaver Dam 46, Liberty Baptist 18

Centennial 74, Virgin Valley 39

Green Valley 41, Eldorado 21

Indian Springs 45, Baker 4

Mojave 59, Durango 23

Shadow Ridge 60, Palo Verde 25

Flag football

Cimarron-Memorial 58, Sunrise Mountain 0

Desert Oasis 27, Green Valley 13

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal