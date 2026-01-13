Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Mojave’s Isabella Crawford (0) drives the ball after getting a rebound during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mojave’s Armonney Wright (11) grabs a rebound between Shadow Ridge guard Chanel Gafeney (14) and Shadow Ridge forward Naveah Trochie (15) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top performances

Boys basketball

■ Mekhi Carter, Canyon Springs: The sophomore collected 17 points, five assists and two steals while leading the Pioneers to a 63-49 win over Tech.

■ Gian Haddock, Desert Oasis: The senior scored 23 points as the Diamondbacks outlasted Silverado for a 70-68 triple-overtime win.

■ Rylan Hearns, Arbor View: The senior finished with 28 points in the Aggies’ 71-55 win over Foothill.

■ Uzo Nwapa, The Meadows: The junior scored 18 points to help the Mustangs hold off Shadow Ridge for a 57-54 victory.

■ David Quesada, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore racked up 28 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans past Del Sol 84-49.

Girls basketball

■ Samantha Chesnut, Liberty: The senior led a balanced attack with 11 points as the Patriots rolled past Las Vegas 68-14.

■ Greta Piepkorn, Rancho: The sophomore collected 12 points and five steals while leading the Rams to a 42-34 win over Green Valley.

■ Bella Robinson, Coral Academy: The senior finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 13 steals and six assists in the Falcons’ 59-20 victory over Eldorado.

■ Sabrina Stewart, Del Sol: The sophomore scored 27 points and the Dragons rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Canyon Springs 62-58.

■ Nation Williams, Centennial: The senior posted 16 points in the Bulldogs’ 76-24 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Flag football

■ Amaya Mackey, Legacy: The sophomore had three interceptions to help the Longhorns secure a 19-6 victory over Moapa Valley.

■ Manahere Peters, Sloan Canyon: The junior caught 10 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ 41-24 loss to Bishop Gorman.

■ Charli Taylor, Liberty: The freshman completed 23 of 48 passes for 384 yards and four TDs to lead the Patriots beat Green Valley 35-6.

Scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 71, Foothill 55

Canyon Springs 63, Tech 49

Cimarron-Memorial 84, Del Sol 49

Desert Oasis 70, Silverado 68 (3OT)

Laughlin 72, Liberty Baptist 52

Losee 63, Mater East 40

Needles 86, Awaken Christian 33

Snow Canyon (Utah) 67, Virgin Valley 61

The Meadows 57, Shadow Ridge 54

Western 62, Cadence 7

Girls basketball

Amplus Academy 46, Chaparral 21

Centennial 76, Faith Lutheran 24

Coral Academy 59, Eldorado 20

Del Sol 62, Canyon Springs 58

Laughlin 41, Liberty Baptist 15

Liberty 68, Las Vegas 14

Mojave 64, Shadow Ridge 63

Rancho 42, Green Valley 34

Spring Valley 48, Doral Academy 29

Sunrise Mountain 53, Cheyenne 18

Western 29, Cadence 21

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 41, Sloan Canyon 24

Chaparral 7, Amplus Academy 6

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Clark 13

Desert Oasis 55, Cheyenne 0

Legacy 19, Moapa Valley 6

Liberty 35, Green Valley 6

Mojave 22, Basic 8

Palo Verde 13, Mater East 12

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal