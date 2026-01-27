Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Monday’s highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
■ Landon Woods, Arbor View: The junior scored 20 points in the Aggies’ 84-65 victory over Civica.
Girls basketball
■ Anna Barragan, Bishop Gorman: The junior led all scorers with 15 points as the Gaels rolled to a 74-18 win over Faith Lutheran.
■ Lailah Cole, Durango: The freshman scored 17 points in the Trailblazers’ 56-41 loss to Legacy.
■ Madeline Ixehuatl, Eldorado: The junior had 13 points and nine rebounds in the Firehawks’ 41-38 win over Doral Academy.
■ Reagan Nehls, Palo Verde: The senior had 17 points and six rebounds as the Panthers took control in the second half of their 52-23 victory over Clark.
■ Shakeira Phillips, Legacy: The junior finished with a game-high 22 points as the Longhorns pulled away in the third quarter on the way to a 56-41 win over Durango.
Flag football
■ Leiah Bisococho, Durango: The senior passed for 155 yards and a touchdown to lead the Trailblazers past Del Sol 21-0.
■ Ashley Galvis, Amplus Academy: The senior rushed for three first-quarter TDs to lead the Archers past Sunrise Mountain 21-0 in a game shortened by an altercation involving a Miners’ coach.
■ Akiko Higa, Desert Oasis: The senior caught seven passes for 201 yards and four TDs in the Diamondbacks’ 34-12 victory over Mater East.
■ Taedyn Parks, Clark: The senior threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score to lead the Chargers past Western 47-7.
■ Anuhea Sauiluma, Mojave: The sophomore scored two TDs and nabbed two interceptions to help the Rattlers defeat Cadence 26-12.
Scores
Boys basketball
Arbor View 84, Civica 65
Chaparral 74, Amplus Academy 54
Liberty Baptist 60, Adelson 48
Girls basketball
American Heritage 41, Sandy Valley 19
Bishop Gorman 74, Faith Lutheran 18
Durango 56, Legacy 41
Eldorado 41, Doral Academy 38
Palo Verde 54, Clark 23
Flag football
Amplus Academy 21, Sunrise Mountain 0
Clark 47, Western 7
Desert Oasis 34, Mater East 12
Durango 21, Del Sol 0
Mojave 26, Cadence 12
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal