Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Coronado guard Demari Hunter (3) brings the ball up court against Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) during a basketball game at Liberty High School on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s highlights

Top performances

Boys basketball

* Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior logged 15 points as the Desert Shields outlasted Sky Pointe for a 64-59 win.

* Amari Hinds, Las Vegas: The junior led all scorers with 22 points as the Wildcats cruised to an 82-43 win over Rancho.

* Rajaughn Hodges, Foothill: The junior scored 14 points to help the Falcons defeat Sloan Canyon 79-27.

* Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior had 23 points in the Panthers’ 60-50 loss to Durango.

* Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior had 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in the Pioneers’ 65-48 victory over Bonanza.

* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior finished with 27 points in the Longhorns’ 82-73 win over Shadow Ridge.

* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior recorded 31 points to lead the Crusaders past Mojave 65-56.

Girls basketball

* Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The sophomore posted nine points and nine rebounds to help the Falcons roll past Sloan Canyon 62-8.

Scores

Boys basketball

Basic 73, Cadence 23

Bishop Gorman 85, Arbor View 45

Canyon Springs 65, Bonanza 48

Cheyenne 64, Sky Pointe 59

Clark 84, Cimarron-Memorial 58

Democracy Prep 73, Sierra Vista 64

Desert Oasis 88, Amplus Academy 44

Desert Pines 61, Centennial 55

Durango 60, Palo Verde 50

Faith Lutheran 65, Mojave 56

Foothill 79, Sloan Canyon 27

Las Vegas 82, Rancho 43

Legacy 82, Shadow Ridge 73

Liberty 63, Coronado 59

Pahranagat Valley 63, Liberty Baptist 51

Spring Valley 79, Doral Academy 76

Sunrise Mountain 70, Eldorado 41

Western 47, Losee 45

Girls basketball

Basic 50, Cadence 33

Foothill 62, Sloan Canyon 8

Flag football

Desert Oasis 19, Sierra Vista 13

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal