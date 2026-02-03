Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
Monday’s highlights
Top performances
Boys basketball
* Phoenix Dalton, Cheyenne: The junior logged 15 points as the Desert Shields outlasted Sky Pointe for a 64-59 win.
* Amari Hinds, Las Vegas: The junior led all scorers with 22 points as the Wildcats cruised to an 82-43 win over Rancho.
* Rajaughn Hodges, Foothill: The junior scored 14 points to help the Falcons defeat Sloan Canyon 79-27.
* Ethan Inocencio, Palo Verde: The senior had 23 points in the Panthers’ 60-50 loss to Durango.
* Gregory Paige, Canyon Springs: The senior had 16 points, five assists and three rebounds in the Pioneers’ 65-48 victory over Bonanza.
* Jordyn Perdue, Legacy: The junior finished with 27 points in the Longhorns’ 82-73 win over Shadow Ridge.
* Dash Wiley, Faith Lutheran: The senior recorded 31 points to lead the Crusaders past Mojave 65-56.
Girls basketball
* Stephanie Ezugha, Foothill: The sophomore posted nine points and nine rebounds to help the Falcons roll past Sloan Canyon 62-8.
Scores
Boys basketball
Basic 73, Cadence 23
Bishop Gorman 85, Arbor View 45
Canyon Springs 65, Bonanza 48
Cheyenne 64, Sky Pointe 59
Clark 84, Cimarron-Memorial 58
Democracy Prep 73, Sierra Vista 64
Desert Oasis 88, Amplus Academy 44
Desert Pines 61, Centennial 55
Durango 60, Palo Verde 50
Faith Lutheran 65, Mojave 56
Foothill 79, Sloan Canyon 27
Las Vegas 82, Rancho 43
Legacy 82, Shadow Ridge 73
Liberty 63, Coronado 59
Pahranagat Valley 63, Liberty Baptist 51
Spring Valley 79, Doral Academy 76
Sunrise Mountain 70, Eldorado 41
Western 47, Losee 45
Girls basketball
Basic 50, Cadence 33
Foothill 62, Sloan Canyon 8
Flag football
Desert Oasis 19, Sierra Vista 13
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal