Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Christian Cardona, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in a 78-43 victory over Chaparral.
Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The sophomore guard had 21 points in a 70-52 win over Silverado.
Brayden Jones, Boulder City: The senior guard scored 15 points in a 52-46 win over SLAM Nevada.
CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 65-53 victory over Green Valley.
Brian Townsend, Arbor View: The sophomore forward scored 21 points in a 62-55 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Girls
Kennedy Barrow, Boulder City: The senior forward scored 17 points in a 46-29 win over SLAM Nevada.
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four steals in a 54-28 victory over Somerset-Losee.
Monday’s scores
Boys
Arbor View 62, Faith Lutheran 55
Shadow Ridge 60, Bonanza 57
Boulder City 52, SLAM Nevada 46
Spring Valley 98, Cheyenne 30
Cimarron-Memorial 78, Chaparral 43
Legacy 74, Desert Oasis 61
Desert Pines 65, Coronado 64
Western 85, Doral Academy 35
Mojave 65, Green Valley 53
Las Vegas 70, Silverado 52
Somerset-Losee 68, Mojave 55
Bishop Gorman 80, Palo Verde 46
Coral Academy 48, Tech 42
Sky Pointe 47, Virgin Valley 39
Girls
Boulder City 46, SLAM Nevada 29
Moapa Valley 54, Somerset-Losee 28
Laughlin 37, Mountain View 14
Pahrump Valley 48, Foothill 18