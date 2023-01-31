Monday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Pines' Kameron Ricks (1) drives the ball as Coronado's Sebastian Mack (12) defends during the first half of a basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Greg Burrell (5) brings the ball up court against Coronado during the first half of a basketball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boys

Christian Cardona, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore guard scored 20 points in a 78-43 victory over Chaparral.

Tayshaun Jackson, Las Vegas: The sophomore guard had 21 points in a 70-52 win over Silverado.

Brayden Jones, Boulder City: The senior guard scored 15 points in a 52-46 win over SLAM Nevada.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in a 65-53 victory over Green Valley.

Brian Townsend, Arbor View: The sophomore forward scored 21 points in a 62-55 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Girls

Kennedy Barrow, Boulder City: The senior forward scored 17 points in a 46-29 win over SLAM Nevada.

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and added four steals in a 54-28 victory over Somerset-Losee.

Monday’s scores

Boys

Arbor View 62, Faith Lutheran 55

Shadow Ridge 60, Bonanza 57

Boulder City 52, SLAM Nevada 46

Spring Valley 98, Cheyenne 30

Cimarron-Memorial 78, Chaparral 43

Legacy 74, Desert Oasis 61

Desert Pines 65, Coronado 64

Western 85, Doral Academy 35

Mojave 65, Green Valley 53

Las Vegas 70, Silverado 52

Somerset-Losee 68, Mojave 55

Bishop Gorman 80, Palo Verde 46

Coral Academy 48, Tech 42

Sky Pointe 47, Virgin Valley 39

Girls

Boulder City 46, SLAM Nevada 29

Moapa Valley 54, Somerset-Losee 28

Laughlin 37, Mountain View 14

Pahrump Valley 48, Foothill 18