Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.
Girls
Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward led all scorers with 22 points in a 59-38 win over Basic.
Alana Conner, Palo Verde: The junior had 15 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 53-17 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The junior scored 18 points in a 77-26 win over Silverado.
Alliyana Page, SLAM Nevada: The senior dropped 25 points in a 61-26 victory over Cadence.
Kaylee Walters, Coronado: The senior guard had 21 points in a 60-52 win over Shadow Ridge.
Monday’s scores
Girls
Arbor View 59, Basic 38
Bishop Gorman 64, Canyon Springs 33
Boulder City 46, Eldorado 29
Centennial 77, Faith Lutheran 37
Coronado 60, Shadow Ridge 52
Desert Pines 77, Silverado 26
Las Vegas 78, Mojave 18
Pahrump Valley 64, Tech 27
Palo Verde 53, Sunrise Mountain 17
Rancho 46, Doral Academy 34
SLAM Nevada 61, Cadence 26
Virgin Valley 44, Coral Academy 32
Boys
Lake Mead 63, Laughlin 28
Tech 44, Pahrump Valley 35