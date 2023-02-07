Monday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball action.

Centennial's RJ Nance, left, Faith Lutheran's Johnpaul Agu, center, and Centennial's Malcolm Wilson, right, battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran's Ariel Thomas (22) tires to shoots over Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) as Centennial's Asani Ceaser (32) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Girls

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward led all scorers with 22 points in a 59-38 win over Basic.

Alana Conner, Palo Verde: The junior had 15 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 53-17 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Alanna Jackson, Desert Pines: The junior scored 18 points in a 77-26 win over Silverado.

Alliyana Page, SLAM Nevada: The senior dropped 25 points in a 61-26 victory over Cadence.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado: The senior guard had 21 points in a 60-52 win over Shadow Ridge.

Monday’s scores

Girls

Arbor View 59, Basic 38

Bishop Gorman 64, Canyon Springs 33

Boulder City 46, Eldorado 29

Centennial 77, Faith Lutheran 37

Coronado 60, Shadow Ridge 52

Desert Pines 77, Silverado 26

Las Vegas 78, Mojave 18

Pahrump Valley 64, Tech 27

Palo Verde 53, Sunrise Mountain 17

Rancho 46, Doral Academy 34

SLAM Nevada 61, Cadence 26

Virgin Valley 44, Coral Academy 32

Boys

Lake Mead 63, Laughlin 28

Tech 44, Pahrump Valley 35