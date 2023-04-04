45°F
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2023 - 10:13 pm
 
Desert Pines' Eric Milian (14) forces out Doral Academy's Maddox Fikkert (10) during a baseball ...
Desert Pines' Eric Milian (14) forces out Doral Academy's Maddox Fikkert (10) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBIs in a 17-5 win over Silverado.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Patriots beat Faith Lutheran 9-5.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior earned the victory on the mound while also going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 14-4 victory over The Meadows.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior had three of her team’s five hits in the Skyhawks’ 17-5 setback to Sierra Vista.

Viviana Morales, Basic: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Wolves to a 13-3 win over Foothill.

Baseball

Connor Apeceche, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to help the Gators beat Canyon Crest (Calif.) 17-0.

Cole Baren, Clark: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs as the Chargers rallied past The Meadows 8-7.

Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Panthers had a 28-run first inning, beating Legacy 28-3.

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double as the Bulldogs held off a late rally to edge Moapa Valley 3-2.

Caden Hunt, Coronado: The senior hit a fourth-inning grand slam in the Cougars’ 13-3 five-inning win over Carson.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Basic 13, Foothill 3

Centennial 11, Duarte (Calif.) 1

Clark 14, The Meadows 4

Liberty 9, Faith Lutheran 5

Sierra Vista 17, Silverado 5

Baseball

Canyon Springs 5, Valley 1

Clark 8, The Meadows 7

Coronado 13, Carson 3

Desert Oasis 18, American Fork (Utah) 2

Doral Academy 5, Desert Pines 4

Durango 6, Linfield Christian (Calif.) 4

Green Valley 17, Canyon Crest (Calif.) 0

Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 11, Desert Oasis 1

Palo Verde 28, Legacy 3

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

