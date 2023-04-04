Monday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Desert Pines' Eric Milian (14) forces out Doral Academy's Maddox Fikkert (10) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBIs in a 17-5 win over Silverado.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Patriots beat Faith Lutheran 9-5.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior earned the victory on the mound while also going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 14-4 victory over The Meadows.

Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior had three of her team’s five hits in the Skyhawks’ 17-5 setback to Sierra Vista.

Viviana Morales, Basic: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Wolves to a 13-3 win over Foothill.

Baseball

Connor Apeceche, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to help the Gators beat Canyon Crest (Calif.) 17-0.

Cole Baren, Clark: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs as the Chargers rallied past The Meadows 8-7.

Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Panthers had a 28-run first inning, beating Legacy 28-3.

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double as the Bulldogs held off a late rally to edge Moapa Valley 3-2.

Caden Hunt, Coronado: The senior hit a fourth-inning grand slam in the Cougars’ 13-3 five-inning win over Carson.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Basic 13, Foothill 3

Centennial 11, Duarte (Calif.) 1

Clark 14, The Meadows 4

Liberty 9, Faith Lutheran 5

Sierra Vista 17, Silverado 5

Baseball

Canyon Springs 5, Valley 1

Clark 8, The Meadows 7

Coronado 13, Carson 3

Desert Oasis 18, American Fork (Utah) 2

Doral Academy 5, Desert Pines 4

Durango 6, Linfield Christian (Calif.) 4

Green Valley 17, Canyon Crest (Calif.) 0

Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 11, Desert Oasis 1

Palo Verde 28, Legacy 3

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 2

