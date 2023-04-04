Monday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Monday’s top high school performances:
Softball
Charelle Aki, Sierra Vista: The senior went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBIs in a 17-5 win over Silverado.
Jesse Farrell, Liberty: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs as the Patriots beat Faith Lutheran 9-5.
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The senior earned the victory on the mound while also going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in a 14-4 victory over The Meadows.
Macy Magdaleno, Silverado: The senior had three of her team’s five hits in the Skyhawks’ 17-5 setback to Sierra Vista.
Viviana Morales, Basic: The senior went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Wolves to a 13-3 win over Foothill.
Baseball
Connor Apeceche, Green Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to help the Gators beat Canyon Crest (Calif.) 17-0.
Cole Baren, Clark: The sophomore went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs as the Chargers rallied past The Meadows 8-7.
Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored as the Panthers had a 28-run first inning, beating Legacy 28-3.
Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double as the Bulldogs held off a late rally to edge Moapa Valley 3-2.
Caden Hunt, Coronado: The senior hit a fourth-inning grand slam in the Cougars’ 13-3 five-inning win over Carson.
Monday’s scores
Softball
Basic 13, Foothill 3
Centennial 11, Duarte (Calif.) 1
Clark 14, The Meadows 4
Liberty 9, Faith Lutheran 5
Sierra Vista 17, Silverado 5
Baseball
Canyon Springs 5, Valley 1
Clark 8, The Meadows 7
Coronado 13, Carson 3
Desert Oasis 18, American Fork (Utah) 2
Doral Academy 5, Desert Pines 4
Durango 6, Linfield Christian (Calif.) 4
Green Valley 17, Canyon Crest (Calif.) 0
Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 11, Desert Oasis 1
Palo Verde 28, Legacy 3
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 2
