69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Monday’s high school scores, top performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 6-for-6 with a home run, four doubles and five RBIs as the Bulls routed Indian Springs 24-6.

Justine Dunaway, Liberty: The senior had two home runs and three RBIs as the Patriots defeated Sierra Vista 15-7.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Panthers’ 11-7 victory over Arbor View.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Mustangs rolled to a 15-0 win over Foothill.

Emily Makis, Spring Valley: The junior had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as the Grizzlies beat Del Sol 10-0.

Baseball

Michael Brown, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI as the Mustangs won 28-0 over Mojave.

Bryce Intagliata, Virgin Valley: The junior threw a four-inning one-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Bulldogs to a 16-0 win over Eldorado.

Joshua Lamantia, Legacy: The senior earned a complete-game win, allowing five hits while striking out five to help the Longhorns defeat Rancho 3-0.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley: The senior had a home run, a triple and three RBIs, and the Gators scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat Palo Verde 10-7.

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 11-3 victory over Las Vegas.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Bishop Gorman 19, Cheyenne 0

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Mojave 1

Clark 11, Moapa Valley 8

Las Vegas 22, Mater East 3

Liberty 15, Sierra Vista 7

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 7

Shadow Ridge 15, Foothill 0

Silverado 15, Doral Academy 7 (10)

SLAM Nevada 24, Indian Springs 6

Spring Valley 10, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 24, Canyon Springs 1

Baseball

Bonanza 15, Del Sol 2

Centennial 23, Silverado 13

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Las Vegas 3

Coronado 4, Basic 3

Desert Oasis 15, Spring Valley 5

Doral Academy 21, Desert Pines 6

Faith Lutheran 5, Liberty 4

Green Valley 10, Palo Verde 7 (8)

Indian Springs 10, SLAM Nevada 4

Legacy 3, Rancho 0

Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 0

Virgin Valley 16, Eldorado 0

Western 16, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman
Raiders sign 9 undrafted free agents, including former UNLV lineman
2
‘Night and day’: UNLV’s recruiting efforts impress prep coaches
‘Night and day’: UNLV’s recruiting efforts impress prep coaches
3
Former Gorman coach celebrates Gaels’ NFL reunion in Cleveland
Former Gorman coach celebrates Gaels’ NFL reunion in Cleveland
4
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
5
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado huddles around coach Garrett Smith following its 4-3 road win over Basic on Monday. (A ...
Coronado rallies, fends off No. 3 Basic
By / RJ

Coronado kept the top of Basic’s lineup quiet in the bottom of the seventh to help the Cougars complete the season sweep of the reigning 5A state champions.

More stories for you
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performers