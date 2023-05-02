Monday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performers from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Monday’s top high school performances:

Softball

Nicole Carrasco, SLAM Nevada: The sophomore went 6-for-6 with a home run, four doubles and five RBIs as the Bulls routed Indian Springs 24-6.

Justine Dunaway, Liberty: The senior had two home runs and three RBIs as the Patriots defeated Sierra Vista 15-7.

Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The freshman went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in the Panthers’ 11-7 victory over Arbor View.

Josslin Law, Shadow Ridge: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Mustangs rolled to a 15-0 win over Foothill.

Emily Makis, Spring Valley: The junior had two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as the Grizzlies beat Del Sol 10-0.

Baseball

Michael Brown, Shadow Ridge: The senior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI as the Mustangs won 28-0 over Mojave.

Bryce Intagliata, Virgin Valley: The junior threw a four-inning one-hitter, striking out six, to lead the Bulldogs to a 16-0 win over Eldorado.

Joshua Lamantia, Legacy: The senior earned a complete-game win, allowing five hits while striking out five to help the Longhorns defeat Rancho 3-0.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley: The senior had a home run, a triple and three RBIs, and the Gators scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat Palo Verde 10-7.

Andrew Overland, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Spartans’ 11-3 victory over Las Vegas.

Monday’s scores

Softball

Bishop Gorman 19, Cheyenne 0

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Mojave 1

Clark 11, Moapa Valley 8

Las Vegas 22, Mater East 3

Liberty 15, Sierra Vista 7

Palo Verde 11, Arbor View 7

Shadow Ridge 15, Foothill 0

Silverado 15, Doral Academy 7 (10)

SLAM Nevada 24, Indian Springs 6

Spring Valley 10, Del Sol 0

Virgin Valley 24, Canyon Springs 1

Baseball

Bonanza 15, Del Sol 2

Centennial 23, Silverado 13

Cimarron-Memorial 11, Las Vegas 3

Coronado 4, Basic 3

Desert Oasis 15, Spring Valley 5

Doral Academy 21, Desert Pines 6

Faith Lutheran 5, Liberty 4

Green Valley 10, Palo Verde 7 (8)

Indian Springs 10, SLAM Nevada 4

Legacy 3, Rancho 0

Moapa Valley 15, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 0

Virgin Valley 16, Eldorado 0

Western 16, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.