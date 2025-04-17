More than 70 Southern Nevada athletes sign with colleges — LIST

Many of the top high school athletes in Southern Nevada signed with colleges this week. Here is a list of those who made their decisions.

Who has the most Nevada high school boys volleyball state titles?

Tech infielder Asa Briggs scoops up a bouncing ball to first base ahead of a Cheyenne runner during the third inning of their NIAA baseball game at Cheyenne High School on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bonanza's Kanye Ilai-Simio has his leg wrapped up by SLAM's Manuel Saldate during their 138-pound finals match in the Chaparral Invitational at Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While most of the top high school athletes have already committed to play at the next level, several others made their college decisions official on the final signing day of the school year Wednesday.

Tech baseball standout Asa Briggs signed with San Diego State. After helping SLAM! Nevada win a fourth consecutive Class 5A wrestling team state title, Manuel Saldate, a four-time individual state champion, signed with Oregon State, and Gabriel Delgado, a three-time state champion, signed with Arizona State.

Coronado girls swimmer Addison Holmes, a 2024 first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Southern Indiana. Bishop Gorman cross country and long distance track runner Gabriella Martinez, a two-time cross country first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Army.

Here is a list of Southern Nevada high school athletes who signed this week:

Arbor View

Baseball

Landon Blais, Cochise College (Ariz.)

Jase DeSantis, College of Southern Nevada

Austin Long, Dominican (Ill.)

Michael Reed, Arizona Christian

Sei Valdez, Blackburn College (Ill.)

Kash Wieger, Allan Hancock College (Calif.)

Soccer (boys)

Juan Guerrero, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)

Matthew Stuenkel, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)

Kyle Valentine, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)

Soccer (girls)

Yalina Shah, Mount Holyoke College (Mass.)

Softball

Breya Hee, College Of Southern Nevada

Track and field (girls)

Darcel Shelton, Ottawa (Ariz.)

Cheyenne Dillingham, College of Southern Nevada

Volleyball (boys)

Jonah Gray, Missouri Valley College

Wrestling (boys)

Cole Faircloth, Minot State (N.D.)

Bishop Gorman

Basketball (girls)

Mirandah Buch, Lesley (Mass.)

Cross country and track (girls)

Gabriella Martinez, Army

Brianna Sorrillo, Illinois Institute of Technology

Football

Anthony Hickman, Concordia, St. Paul (Minn.)

Myles Norman, Grossmont College (Calif.)

CJ Rabb III, Snow College (Utah)

Phillip Sampson, Allegheny College (Pa.)

Rocco Scaldeferri, Grossmont College (Calif.)

Melvin Spicer IV, Grossmont College (Calif.)

Golf (boys)

Cameron Combado, Hawaii

Lacrosse (girls)

Isabella Iway, Wheeling (W.Va.)

Soccer (girls)

Clara Estiandan, Illinois Institute of Technology

Stephenie Hackett, California Lutheran

Wrestling (boys)

Kage Mir, Lander (S.C.)

Centennial

Baseball

Lando Baxter, Shoreline Community College (Wash.)

Riley Cornman, Clark College (Wash.)

Noa Oyadomari, Hamilton College (N.Y.)

Softball

Aubrey Bressler, Clarke (Iowa)

Amanda Campos Colon, Carroll College (Mont.)

Lily Fournier, Cal Poly Humboldt

Isabella Herrera, Johnson & Wales (R.I.)

Track and field (boys)

Daniel Proctor, Nevada State University

Sean Stokes, Portland State

Track and field (girls)

Kennedy Hunter, Idaho State

Michael-Michelle Williamson, South Carolina State

Wrestling (girls)

Mya Bardoni, UNLV

Coronado

Baseball

Cocoro Tomonari, California Post Grad

Bowling (boys)

Noah Barranco, Grand Canyon

Cross country and track (girls)

Vera Lee, Air Force

Soccer (boys)

Austin Kiernan, Vanguard (Calif.)

Dalton Meusy, Rhodes College (Tenn.)

Connor Morgenthal, Emmanuel College (Mass.)

Soccer (girls)

Paige Baptista, Angelo State (Texas)

Softball

Sarah Lopez, Lane College (Tenn.)

Swimming (boys)

Garrett Taylor, Pacific

Troy Valdovinos, New York University

Swimming (girls)

Alice Ciobanu, New York University

Addison Holmes, Southern Indiana

Volleyball (girls)

Jeya Dupris, United States Sports University (Ala.)

Palo Verde

Baseball

Jace Jefferies, College of Southern Nevada

Hayden Lucibello, Ohlone College (Calif.)

Basketball (girls)

Olivia Aznarez, Penn State-Altoona

Breanna Richards-Scholz, Rome City Institute (Italy)

Football

Bryant Johnson, Palomar College (Calif.)

Slade Knoch, Ottawa (Ariz.)

DeAnthony Thompson, Mayville State (N.D.)

Soccer (boys)

Daniel Maldonado, Lake Tahoe Community College (Calif.)

Soccer (girls)

Ava Peterson, UC Davis

Softball

Makayla Enriquez, Chaffey College (Calif.)

Swimming (girls)

Ryann Velasquez, Toledo

Volleyball (boys)

Dylan Ho, McKendree (Illinois)

SLAM! Nevada

Football

Chenney Chua, Victor Valley College (Calif.)

Damien Nevil, Western Colorado

Dylan Tondreau (football and wrestling), Arizona Christian

Soccer (boys)

Aimar Alvarez, Spokane Community College (Wash.)

Wrestling (boys)

Gabriel Delgado, Arizona State

Manuel Saldate, Oregon State

Tech

Baseball

Asa Briggs, San Diego State

Kentin Grantz, Wisconsin-Platteville

Ayden Timko, College of Southern Idaho

Bruce Trzpis, Texas A&M-Texarkana

Tiernon Wolf, Texas A&M-Texarkana

Trinity Prep

Basketball (boys)

Zak Abdalla, Detroit Mercy

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.