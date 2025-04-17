More than 70 Southern Nevada athletes sign with colleges — LIST
Many of the top high school athletes in Southern Nevada signed with colleges this week. Here is a list of those who made their decisions.
While most of the top high school athletes have already committed to play at the next level, several others made their college decisions official on the final signing day of the school year Wednesday.
Tech baseball standout Asa Briggs signed with San Diego State. After helping SLAM! Nevada win a fourth consecutive Class 5A wrestling team state title, Manuel Saldate, a four-time individual state champion, signed with Oregon State, and Gabriel Delgado, a three-time state champion, signed with Arizona State.
Coronado girls swimmer Addison Holmes, a 2024 first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Southern Indiana. Bishop Gorman cross country and long distance track runner Gabriella Martinez, a two-time cross country first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, signed with Army.
Here is a list of Southern Nevada high school athletes who signed this week:
Arbor View
Baseball
Landon Blais, Cochise College (Ariz.)
Jase DeSantis, College of Southern Nevada
Austin Long, Dominican (Ill.)
Michael Reed, Arizona Christian
Sei Valdez, Blackburn College (Ill.)
Kash Wieger, Allan Hancock College (Calif.)
Soccer (boys)
Juan Guerrero, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)
Matthew Stuenkel, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)
Kyle Valentine, Spokane Falls Community College (Wash.)
Soccer (girls)
Yalina Shah, Mount Holyoke College (Mass.)
Softball
Breya Hee, College Of Southern Nevada
Track and field (girls)
Darcel Shelton, Ottawa (Ariz.)
Cheyenne Dillingham, College of Southern Nevada
Volleyball (boys)
Jonah Gray, Missouri Valley College
Wrestling (boys)
Cole Faircloth, Minot State (N.D.)
Bishop Gorman
Basketball (girls)
Mirandah Buch, Lesley (Mass.)
Cross country and track (girls)
Gabriella Martinez, Army
Brianna Sorrillo, Illinois Institute of Technology
Football
Anthony Hickman, Concordia, St. Paul (Minn.)
Myles Norman, Grossmont College (Calif.)
CJ Rabb III, Snow College (Utah)
Phillip Sampson, Allegheny College (Pa.)
Rocco Scaldeferri, Grossmont College (Calif.)
Melvin Spicer IV, Grossmont College (Calif.)
Golf (boys)
Cameron Combado, Hawaii
Lacrosse (girls)
Isabella Iway, Wheeling (W.Va.)
Soccer (girls)
Clara Estiandan, Illinois Institute of Technology
Stephenie Hackett, California Lutheran
Wrestling (boys)
Kage Mir, Lander (S.C.)
Centennial
Baseball
Lando Baxter, Shoreline Community College (Wash.)
Riley Cornman, Clark College (Wash.)
Noa Oyadomari, Hamilton College (N.Y.)
Softball
Aubrey Bressler, Clarke (Iowa)
Amanda Campos Colon, Carroll College (Mont.)
Lily Fournier, Cal Poly Humboldt
Isabella Herrera, Johnson & Wales (R.I.)
Track and field (boys)
Daniel Proctor, Nevada State University
Sean Stokes, Portland State
Track and field (girls)
Kennedy Hunter, Idaho State
Michael-Michelle Williamson, South Carolina State
Wrestling (girls)
Mya Bardoni, UNLV
Coronado
Baseball
Cocoro Tomonari, California Post Grad
Bowling (boys)
Noah Barranco, Grand Canyon
Cross country and track (girls)
Vera Lee, Air Force
Soccer (boys)
Austin Kiernan, Vanguard (Calif.)
Dalton Meusy, Rhodes College (Tenn.)
Connor Morgenthal, Emmanuel College (Mass.)
Soccer (girls)
Paige Baptista, Angelo State (Texas)
Softball
Sarah Lopez, Lane College (Tenn.)
Swimming (boys)
Garrett Taylor, Pacific
Troy Valdovinos, New York University
Swimming (girls)
Alice Ciobanu, New York University
Addison Holmes, Southern Indiana
Volleyball (girls)
Jeya Dupris, United States Sports University (Ala.)
Palo Verde
Baseball
Jace Jefferies, College of Southern Nevada
Hayden Lucibello, Ohlone College (Calif.)
Basketball (girls)
Olivia Aznarez, Penn State-Altoona
Breanna Richards-Scholz, Rome City Institute (Italy)
Football
Bryant Johnson, Palomar College (Calif.)
Slade Knoch, Ottawa (Ariz.)
DeAnthony Thompson, Mayville State (N.D.)
Soccer (boys)
Daniel Maldonado, Lake Tahoe Community College (Calif.)
Soccer (girls)
Ava Peterson, UC Davis
Softball
Makayla Enriquez, Chaffey College (Calif.)
Swimming (girls)
Ryann Velasquez, Toledo
Volleyball (boys)
Dylan Ho, McKendree (Illinois)
SLAM! Nevada
Football
Chenney Chua, Victor Valley College (Calif.)
Damien Nevil, Western Colorado
Dylan Tondreau (football and wrestling), Arizona Christian
Soccer (boys)
Aimar Alvarez, Spokane Community College (Wash.)
Wrestling (boys)
Gabriel Delgado, Arizona State
Manuel Saldate, Oregon State
Tech
Baseball
Asa Briggs, San Diego State
Kentin Grantz, Wisconsin-Platteville
Ayden Timko, College of Southern Idaho
Bruce Trzpis, Texas A&M-Texarkana
Tiernon Wolf, Texas A&M-Texarkana
Trinity Prep
Basketball (boys)
Zak Abdalla, Detroit Mercy
