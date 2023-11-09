National signing day includes 13 Gorman athletes — LIST, PHOTOS

High school athletes across Southern Nevada signed national letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday, including 13 at Bishop Gorman.

When Bishop Gorman’s Maddox Riske received a Division I baseball scholarship offer from Southern California, he couldn’t pass it up.

The senior shortstop jumped right at the offer — no discussion.

“I said yes to it before I could even ask my parents,” Riske said. “I was very stoked. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Riske was one of 13 Gorman athletes to sign their national letters of intent on the first national signing day for all non-football signees.

Other notable signees included Arbor View boys basketball forward Pharaoh Compton, the state’s top 2024 prospect, who signed with San Diego State; and Centennial girls basketball guard Kaniya Boyd, who signed with Tennessee.

Riske was one of four Gorman baseball players to sign with Division I colleges, joining catcher Burke Mabeus (Oregon), pitcher Henry Prindl (South Carolina) and infielder Colton Boardman (Cal State Northridge).

The son of 11-year MLB veteran David Riske, Maddox said being in a competitive household — older brother Payton plays college baseball at Utah — played a big part in his improvement as a player and in the recruiting process.

“They’ve pressured me in a good and respectful way,” Maddox Riske said. “They’ve always pushed me to my limits. Growing up in such an athletic family, it’s fun. It’s always competitive.”

Riske and Mabeus played crucial roles in helping the Gaels roll to a 35-2 record last season and win the Class 5A state title.

“Being around that competitive of a staff and being with a higher level of coaches, it made a huge difference in how I’m prepared to go to college,” Mabeus said.

Mabeus, who played his first season at Gorman last year after previously attending Coronado, said at first the recruiting process was “nerve-wracking,” but said he learned the importance of talking with coaches to build relationships and find the best fit.

“It worked out the best way it could with Oregon,” Mabeus said. “They made me feel wanted, like I was a priority to the school and a big part of the 2024 class. I took my visit last year … and I think it was a perfect match.”

Gorman girls volleyball outside hitter Leilia Toailoa signed with Alabama. Toailoa helped lead Gorman to the 2021 state title and this year’s Southern Region title, and the Gaels will be the No. 1 seed in the 5A state tournament beginning Friday.

Toailoa said she believes the new recruiting class can help “make the difference” in getting Alabama volleyball to the next level.

“When I took my first visit to Alabama, I just knew from there that was home,” Toailoa said. “That was home for me. I believe in (the coaches) and I believe in what they can do for this program. I also believe (in my Alabama) teammates right now. They’re doing a really good job.”

