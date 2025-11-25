Needles defeats Pershing County for 2A football state title

Needles, located in California, defeated Pershing County to win the Class 2A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Mojave fans celebrate another score against Canyon Springs during the first half of their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Needles defeated Pershing County 22-12 to win the Class 2A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Gabriel Rodriguez had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Needles (10-2), the Southern Region champion. It’s the Mustangs’ second football state title and first since 2007.

Pershing County (11-2), the Northern Region champion and reigning state champion, defeated Needles 30-22 in the regular season on Sept. 6.

Needles, located in California, plays in the NIAA because it is geographically isolated from other California schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.