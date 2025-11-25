63°F
Needles defeats Pershing County for 2A football state title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Needles defeated Pershing County 22-12 to win the Class 2A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Gabriel Rodriguez had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Needles (10-2), the Southern Region champion. It’s the Mustangs’ second football state title and first since 2007.

Pershing County (11-2), the Northern Region champion and reigning state champion, defeated Needles 30-22 in the regular season on Sept. 6.

Needles, located in California, plays in the NIAA because it is geographically isolated from other California schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

