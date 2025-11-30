Nevada Class 5A wrestling preview 2025-26: SLAM! aims for a fifth consecutive title

Who will win the 2025-26 wrestling season? SLAM! aims for a fifth consecutive 5A state title.

Graney: For 1 day, NIAA football was exactly as it should be

SLAM Academy’s Drake Hooiman, right, places Liberty’s Wyatte Nicholson, left, into a headlock during the high school wrestling match at Liberty High School, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SLAM Academy wrestling coach Jake Rollans (facing) hugs SLAM wrestler Manuel Saldate as he accepts his first place medal for the 138 weight category during the Class 5A Southern Region NIAA wrestling meet at Shadow Ridge High School Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After SLAM! Nevada won its fourth consecutive wrestling title last winter, insiders debated whether the Bulls were the best team in state history.

That discussion is likely to resume this year, as the defending champions open the 2025-26 season as the overwhelming favorites to win another Class 5A title. If anything, the team has improved, and coach Jake Rollans has big goals.

“We’ve got a really great team,” said Rollans, whose squad won eight of the 14 weight classes in last year’s state tourney and has the potential to win even more this season. “I’m expecting a repeat. We are ranked top-40 in the country, and we’re always trying to move up that list.”

Rollans said recently he has several freshmen who are expected to make an immediate impact, but he pointed to seniors Drake Hooiman and Brenden Agacolli as the team’s leaders. Both will attempt to finish their high school careers with four individual state titles.

Wrestling in the 150-pound weight class, Hooiman is the first Nevada wrestler to sign with a Big Ten school. The Purdue commit said he has worked extensively on the mental side of his game.

“I really focus on being free,” he said. “I don’t want to wrestle with any weight on my shoulder. I want to have fun and be ranked top five in the country.”

He also wants to leave his mark this season.

“Our focus is on being the best,” he said. “But even if we don’t win, (the seniors) have left a solid legacy.”

Agacolli, who will wrestle in the 138-pound division, has committed to North Dakota State and is a returning all-American.

“I think I have the ability to win state again,” said Agacolli, who is ranked 38th in the country by FloWrestling. “I also think I can do some things I’m not expected to do.”

Those unexpected accomplishments would come during the Bulls’ rigorous tournament schedule, which features competition against some of the nation’s top programs.

“With that schedule coach put together, our focus is on being the best in the country,” Hooiman said.

SLAM! Nevada’s top local competition will likely come from Spring Valley and Centennial. But Spanish Springs, last year’s state runner-up, and McQueen are expected to be the team’s top Nevada competition.

The Bulls defeated Spanish Springs, 280-13, in the state title match last year, and Rollans said this season’s team will try to break its own state record by winning at least nine classes.

“I definitely think we can do it,” he said.

Though girls wrestling does not become an official NIAA sport until next year, SLAM! Nevada’s girls team is also expected to compete for a championship in exhibition competition this season.

New coach Geneva Gray has several returning champs to work with, as well as several promising newcomers.

“Centennial is going to be tough to beat,” Rollans said. “But we’re going to be in the hunt.”

Hooiman said injuries might be the only obstacle to another season of dominance for both squads.

“We’ve gotten better in every position,” he said. “I think it would take a miracle for (a Nevada team) to beat us.”

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.