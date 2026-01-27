Nevada high school football to return to HRM system

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association voted at a meeting Tuesday to rescind the actions of football realignment from a November meeting.

There will be no 10-team Open Division in Nevada high school football, and the controversial HRM system will return.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Board of Control voted to rescind its decision on football realignment from a meeting last November at its winter board meetings in Reno on Tuesday.

The vote will result in the HRM points rating system being used to determine which Southern Nevada teams make the 5A and 4A Southern Region playoffs, and the top four 5A teams that would go into the Open Division.

The board voted in November to get rid of the HRM system and voted to approve a 10-team Open Division for the top classification of Southern Nevada teams.

A change has happened due to threat of legal action from the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, claiming that the NIAA board appears to “have violated multiple state and federal laws in relation to the action(s) taken before, during and after the meeting of the NIAA Board of Control on Nov. 19, 2025,” according to one letter from the archdiocese legal counsel sent to the NIAA.

