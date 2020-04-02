72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada Preps

Nevada high school spring sports state championships canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2020 - 2:41 pm
 

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Thursday it has canceled all spring sports state championships.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home directive for the state Wednesday through April 30, meaning the earliest schools could reopen is May 1. Should that happen, the NIAA will allow teams to begin practicing that day, with competition to resume May 7 or 8, according to a statement released by NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson.

Because of the short time frame before the end of the school year and the NIAA’s desire to complete all competition before then, competition would be concluded by regional championships no later than May 16 — the original scheduled date for competion of the state championships.

MOST READ
1
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
Gov. Sisolak issues stay-at-home order, activates state National Guard
2
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
Las Vegas properties extending closures amid virus spread
3
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
Clark County suspends union contract for UMC health care workers
4
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
5
Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas delayed until October
Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas delayed until October
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
NIAA announces plan for resuming competition
By / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced it has a contingency plan in place to resume competition April 22 if schools are allowed to reopen April 16.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NIAA suspends all sanctioned sports
By / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is suspending all its sanctioned sports effective Monday amid concerns about coronavirus COVID-19.

Read More