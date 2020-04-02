Nevada high school spring sports state championships canceled

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Thursday it has canceled all spring sports state championships, but it still hopes to resume competition.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home directive for the state Wednesday through April 30, meaning the earliest schools could reopen is May 1. Should that happen, the NIAA will allow teams to begin practicing that day, with competition to resume May 7 or 8, according to a statement released by NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson.

Because of the short time frame before the end of the school year and the NIAA’s desire to complete all competition before then, competition would be concluded by regional championships no later than May 16 — the original scheduled date for competion of the state championships.