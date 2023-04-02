76°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2023 - 2:02 pm
 
Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in ...
Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky, left, greets her team after shutting out Faith Lutheran in seven innings at Faith Lutheran High school on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

Basic (12-2)

Bishop Gorman (12-2)

Desert Oasis (12-5)

Liberty (12-4)

Green Valley (13-5)

Class 4A

Shadow Ridge (12-4)

Foothill (11-5)

Tech (12-7)

Bonanza (5-11)

Sierra Vista (4-10)

Class 3A

Virgin Valley (8-6)

Moapa Valley (9-5)

Boulder City (10-5)

Clark (9-3)

Eldorado (8-5-1)

Softball

Class 5A

Green Valley (10-3)

Faith Lutheran (17-3)

Liberty (11-4)

Shadow Ridge (6-2)

Coronado (5-1)

Class 4A

Bishop Gorman (8-9-1)

Silverado (9-5)

Tech (8-2)

Doral Academy (7-1)

Cimarron Memorial (5-4)

Class 3A

Virgin Valley (17-0)

Moapa Valley (6-3)

SLAM Academy (6-2)

Valley (3-3)

Boulder City (5-9)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Baseball

Monday

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Centennial at Foothill

Wednesday

Las Vegas at Centennial

Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde

Tech at Bonanza

Thursday

Foothill at Tech

Friday

Pahrump Valley at Clark

Saturday

Basic at Coronado, 10 a.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Las Vegas, 10 a.m.

Arbor View at Desert Oasis, 11 a.m.

Softball

Monday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Faith Lutheran at Green Valley

Wednesday

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Boulder City at Valley

Eldorado at Cimarron-Memorial

Chaparral at Doral Academy

Thursday

Green Valley at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Arbor View at Liberty, noon

Doral Academy at Silverado

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

