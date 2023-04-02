Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Green Valley has taken the top spot in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A softball rankings. Basic remains No. 1 in baseball.
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
Basic (12-2)
Bishop Gorman (12-2)
Desert Oasis (12-5)
Liberty (12-4)
Green Valley (13-5)
Class 4A
Shadow Ridge (12-4)
Foothill (11-5)
Tech (12-7)
Bonanza (5-11)
Sierra Vista (4-10)
Class 3A
Virgin Valley (8-6)
Moapa Valley (9-5)
Boulder City (10-5)
Clark (9-3)
Eldorado (8-5-1)
Softball
Class 5A
Green Valley (10-3)
Faith Lutheran (17-3)
Liberty (11-4)
Shadow Ridge (6-2)
Coronado (5-1)
Class 4A
Bishop Gorman (8-9-1)
Silverado (9-5)
Tech (8-2)
Doral Academy (7-1)
Cimarron Memorial (5-4)
Class 3A
Virgin Valley (17-0)
Moapa Valley (6-3)
SLAM Academy (6-2)
Valley (3-3)
Boulder City (5-9)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Baseball
Monday
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Centennial at Foothill
Wednesday
Las Vegas at Centennial
Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde
Tech at Bonanza
Thursday
Foothill at Tech
Friday
Pahrump Valley at Clark
Saturday
Basic at Coronado, 10 a.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Las Vegas, 10 a.m.
Arbor View at Desert Oasis, 11 a.m.
Softball
Monday
Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Faith Lutheran at Green Valley
Wednesday
Liberty at Shadow Ridge
Boulder City at Valley
Eldorado at Cimarron-Memorial
Chaparral at Doral Academy
Thursday
Green Valley at Arbor View
Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Arbor View at Liberty, noon
Doral Academy at Silverado
