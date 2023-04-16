84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2023 - 3:57 pm
 
Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Fe ...
Coronado’s Noah Wong, center, and Nick Morrison (16) congratulate their teammate Evan Festa (1) after he hit a home run during a high school baseball game against Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (19-2)

2. Coronado (18-5)

3. Basic (17-5)

4. Green Valley (19-6)

5. Desert Oasis (18-8)

Class 4A

1. Shadow Ridge (17-5)

2. Foothill (16-5)

3. Tech (13-11)

4. Sierra Vista (9-12)

5. Durango (8-11)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (12-7)

2. Moapa Valley (12-6)

3. Pahrump Valley (16-6)

4. Boulder City (13-6)

5. Clark (12-5)

Softball

Class 5A

1. Green Valley (15-3)

2. Shadow Ridge (10-2)

3. Centennial (15-8)

4. Palo Verde (11-5)

5. Liberty (14-7)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-10-1)

2. Tech (11-4)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (9-4)

4. Silverado (12-7)

5. Spring Valley (12-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (24-0)

2. Moapa Valley (8-4)

3. Boulder City (11-11)

4. SLAM Academy (7-6)

5. Clark (9-7)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Baseball

Monday

Foothill at Sierra Vista

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Las Vegas at Green Valley

Foothill at Clark

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Coronado at Green Valley

Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial

Foothill at Durango

Tech at Sierra Vista

Friday

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Centennial at Basic

Durango at Foothill

Coronado at Las Vegas

Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Saturday

Desert Oasis at Coronado, 10 a.m.

Virgin Valley at Sierra Vista, 1 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Spring Valley at Centennial

Moapa Valley at Clark

Tuesday

Spring Valley at Silverado

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Green Valley at Centennial

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Cimarron-Memorial at Spring Valley

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
No. 1 Gorman blows past No. 3 Desert Oasis in crucial league game
No. 1 Gorman blows past No. 3 Desert Oasis in crucial league game
2
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
Recruiting notebook: Arbor View LB draws big-time interest
3
Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rallies past Tech in softball — PHOTOS
4
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
2 proposed bills could impact Nevada high school sports
5
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball
Nevada Preps high school baseball, softball rankings
Nevada Preps high school baseball, softball rankings
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers
Thursday’s high school scores, top performers