Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings
Coronado has moved up to No. 2 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings. Bishop Gorman remains No. 1, and Green Valley still holds the top spot in softball.
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (19-2)
2. Coronado (18-5)
3. Basic (17-5)
4. Green Valley (19-6)
5. Desert Oasis (18-8)
Class 4A
1. Shadow Ridge (17-5)
2. Foothill (16-5)
3. Tech (13-11)
4. Sierra Vista (9-12)
5. Durango (8-11)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (12-7)
2. Moapa Valley (12-6)
3. Pahrump Valley (16-6)
4. Boulder City (13-6)
5. Clark (12-5)
Softball
Class 5A
1. Green Valley (15-3)
2. Shadow Ridge (10-2)
3. Centennial (15-8)
4. Palo Verde (11-5)
5. Liberty (14-7)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (13-10-1)
2. Tech (11-4)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (9-4)
4. Silverado (12-7)
5. Spring Valley (12-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (24-0)
2. Moapa Valley (8-4)
3. Boulder City (11-11)
4. SLAM Academy (7-6)
5. Clark (9-7)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Baseball
Monday
Foothill at Sierra Vista
Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Las Vegas at Green Valley
Foothill at Clark
Thursday
Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis
Coronado at Green Valley
Shadow Ridge at Cimarron-Memorial
Foothill at Durango
Tech at Sierra Vista
Friday
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
Centennial at Basic
Durango at Foothill
Coronado at Las Vegas
Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Saturday
Desert Oasis at Coronado, 10 a.m.
Virgin Valley at Sierra Vista, 1 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Spring Valley at Centennial
Moapa Valley at Clark
Tuesday
Spring Valley at Silverado
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Faith Lutheran at Centennial
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Green Valley at Centennial
Faith Lutheran at Coronado
Friday
Shadow Ridge at Liberty
Cimarron-Memorial at Spring Valley
