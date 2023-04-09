83°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2023 - 2:57 pm
 
Bishop Gorman’s Landon Criste, left, and Easton Shelton celebrate after winning a high s ...
Bishop Gorman’s Landon Criste, left, and Easton Shelton celebrate after winning a high school baseball championship game against Basic in the All Faiths Classic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (16-2)

2. Basic (15-4)

3. Desert Oasis (15-7)

4. Coronado (16-5)

5. Green Valley (16-6)

Class 4A

1. Shadow Ridge (15-4)

2. Foothill (13-5)

3. Tech (13-9)

4. Sierra Vista (7-11)

5. Doral Academy (6-8-1)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (10-7)

2. Boulder City (12-5)

3. Moapa Valley (10-6)

4. Pahrump Valley (13-6)

5. Clark (11-4)

Softball

Class 5A

1. Green Valley (12-3)

2. Shadow Ridge (8-2)

3. Liberty (13-5)

4. Faith Lutheran (17-6)

5. Coronado (5-2)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (10-10-1)

2. Silverado (10-6)

3. Tech (9-3)

4. Doral Academy (8-2)

5. Cimarron-Memorial (7-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (20-0)

2. Moapa Valley (7-4)

3. SLAM Academy (6-2)

4. Boulder City (7-9)

5. Pahrump Valley (6-9)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise

Baseball

Monday

Las Vegas at Basic, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Moapa Valley at Eldorado

Cheyenne at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

Clark at Boulder City

Desert Oasis at Liberty

Green Valley at Centennial

Thursday

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado

Eldorado at Virgin Valley

Basic at Green Valley

Friday

Faith Lutheran at Cimarron-Memorial

Saturday

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 10 a.m.

Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman, 11 a.m.

Softball

Monday

Liberty at Palo Verde

Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

Tuesday

Green Valley at Coronado

Liberty at Centennial

Wednesday

Spring Valley at Doral Academy

Legacy at Tech

Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City

SLAM Academy at Valley

Friday

Tech at Bishop Gorman

Spring Valley at Durango

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Bishop Gorman at Durango, 10 a.m.

Coronado at Centennial, 10 a.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

