Nevada Preps baseball, softball rankings: New No. 1 in 5A baseball
There’s a new No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A baseball rankings, with Basic falling from the top spot. Green Valley remains No. 1 in softball.
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (16-2)
2. Basic (15-4)
3. Desert Oasis (15-7)
4. Coronado (16-5)
5. Green Valley (16-6)
Class 4A
1. Shadow Ridge (15-4)
2. Foothill (13-5)
3. Tech (13-9)
4. Sierra Vista (7-11)
5. Doral Academy (6-8-1)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (10-7)
2. Boulder City (12-5)
3. Moapa Valley (10-6)
4. Pahrump Valley (13-6)
5. Clark (11-4)
Softball
Class 5A
1. Green Valley (12-3)
2. Shadow Ridge (8-2)
3. Liberty (13-5)
4. Faith Lutheran (17-6)
5. Coronado (5-2)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (10-10-1)
2. Silverado (10-6)
3. Tech (9-3)
4. Doral Academy (8-2)
5. Cimarron-Memorial (7-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (20-0)
2. Moapa Valley (7-4)
3. SLAM Academy (6-2)
4. Boulder City (7-9)
5. Pahrump Valley (6-9)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Baseball
Monday
Las Vegas at Basic, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Moapa Valley at Eldorado
Cheyenne at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
Clark at Boulder City
Desert Oasis at Liberty
Green Valley at Centennial
Thursday
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado
Eldorado at Virgin Valley
Basic at Green Valley
Friday
Faith Lutheran at Cimarron-Memorial
Saturday
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 10 a.m.
Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman, 11 a.m.
Softball
Monday
Liberty at Palo Verde
Arbor View at Shadow Ridge
Tuesday
Green Valley at Coronado
Liberty at Centennial
Wednesday
Spring Valley at Doral Academy
Legacy at Tech
Cimarron-Memorial at Silverado
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City
SLAM Academy at Valley
Friday
Tech at Bishop Gorman
Spring Valley at Durango
Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Bishop Gorman at Durango, 10 a.m.
Coronado at Centennial, 10 a.m.
