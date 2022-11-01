Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Desert Oasis’ Myjuan Brown

Desert Oasis junior running back Myjuan Brown rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in the Diamondbacks’ first-round playoff victory Friday.

Desert Oasis football coach Brant Smith said running back Myjuan Brown runs angry.

Smith believes that mindset gives Brown an advantage to beat defenders in multiple ways.

“He can either make the first guy miss or overpower them,” Smith said. “And that’s how he gets a lot of his yards.”

And last week Brown ran for a lot of yards.

The 6-foot-2-inch senior rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in Desert Oasis’ 35-14 win over Clark on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs to become the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It felt great,” Brown said of the win. “All the guys came out, we had good team chemistry, the defense played how they were supposed to and the offense executed great.”

Despite his aggressive running style, Brown said he focuses on staying calm to seize an opportunity to break off a big run as he did on a 54-yard rushing score against Clark.

Brown specifically mentioned the relationship between him and the offensive line as one area of improvement throughout the season.

“Our relationship is good and getting better,” Brown said. “Just being to trust my guys even more, we’re talking about things on the sideline and we’re able to get things cleaned up.”

The Diamondbacks will face Sky League champion Shadow Ridge (9-1, 5-0) on Friday night in the state quarterfinals. Brown said that last week was the highlight of his season, but he’s looking forward to another week.

“We’re all happy, we’re all excited,” he said. “We’re taking it day by day to work hard and get ready for this game.”

