65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Cale Breslin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2023 - 4:06 pm
 
Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs the ball during the first half of a high sch ...
Faith Lutheran running back Cale Breslin (14) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Foothill on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cale Breslin had rushed for more than 100 yards in five of Faith Lutheran’s past six games entering Friday’s Class 5A Division II Southern League title game.

The Crusaders’ junior running back picked the perfect time to break off a season-high rushing performance.

Breslin rushed for 217 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns in Faith Lutheran’s 37-0 home win over Green Valley to give the Crusaders the 5A Division II Southern League title.

For his efforts, Breslin was named the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Faith Lutheran will play Northern champion Bishop Manogue for the 5A Division II state title Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

“The feeling is amazing,” Breslin said. “As a team, we feel very good about our play and how we’ve come together.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a football player you try to model your game after?

Breslin: “I really look up to Marshawn Lynch. He’s the reason why I started playing football.”

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame or postgame celebratory meal?

Breslin: “Celebratory meal, definitely Wingstop or Crumble Cookie. I get lemon pepper and garlic Parmesan wings. And from Crumble Cookie, I just get like a sugar cookie and whatever cookie looks the best from that week.”

NP: What college offers do you have?

Breslin: “UConn, Hawaii, Florida Atlantic and Campbell University.”

NP: What’s the recruiting process been like?

Breslin: “The recruiting process has been good. I’ve had a couple more schools hit me up like Oklahoma, Arizona and UNLV. I’ve had a couple of conversations with (UNLV’s) running backs coach.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
Times set for high school football title games at Allegiant Stadium
2
Football recap: Centennial savors shot to play for state title
Football recap: Centennial savors shot to play for state title
3
Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule — UPDATED
Statewide Nevada high school football playoff scores, schedule — UPDATED
4
State girls soccer: Coronado holds off Crusaders for title — PHOTOS
State girls soccer: Coronado holds off Crusaders for title — PHOTOS
5
National signing day includes 13 Gorman athletes — LIST, PHOTOS
National signing day includes 13 Gorman athletes — LIST, PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Faith Lutheran powers past Green Valley into state title game — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran powers past Green Valley into state title game — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Anthony Vega
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Anthony Vega
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s De’Qua Simon
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s De’Qua Simon
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
Top 5 high school football games for Week 10
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Aubrey Wagner