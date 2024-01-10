Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Mojave’s Zacarrion Jackson

Mojave junior guard Zacarrion Jackson averaged 26 points in the Rattlers’ three games last week to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Mojave junior guard Zacarrion Jackson admitted he didn’t have the best start to the Rattlers’ game last week against Desert Pines.

But he made his presence felt all over the floor after halftime to power his team to victory.

Jackson scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in Mojave’s 82-66 win over Desert Pines on Jan. 2. He averaged 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Rattlers’ three games last week.

Jackson was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“In the second half, I knew I had to lock in for my team to be able to come out on top,” Jackson said.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an NBA player you look up to?

Jackson: I look up to LeBron James. I like how he takes the floor and always makes the right play.

NP: What’s on your pregame playlist?

Jackson: I listen to a lot of NBA YoungBoy before the game.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or postgame celebratory meal that’s your favorite?

Jackson: I like to have Raising Cane’s. I usually just get the Box Combo.

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

Jackson: Probably football. I played football when I was younger and I played wide receiver.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career?

Jackson: It was winning (the 4A) state (championship) for the first time (in 2022).

NP: How has winning back-to-back 4A state titles helped you for the step up in competition this year?

Jackson: It’s helped a lot. Most of the teams we’re playing, we already played them. So it’s not too big of a difference for us.

NP: What are some other goals you have for this season?

Jackson: Our goal is to win the 5A state championship. And for me, it’s to keep improving on my game.

