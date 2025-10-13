Nevada Preps rankings: Foothill, Centennial move up in 5A football

Check out where the top high school sports teams stand in the Review-Journal’s football, boys and girls soccer, and girls volleyball rankings.

Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Devin Entsminger (74) celebrates with teammates after a first half touchdown against Mater Dei Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-1)

2. Liberty (7-1)

3. Arbor View (6-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (7-1)

5. Las Vegas High (8-0)

6. Foothill (6-2)

7. Centennial (4-3)

8. Desert Oasis (4-3)

9. Green Valley (3-4)

10. Desert Pines (3-4)

Around 5A: Maika Eugenio threw four touchdowns, and Jett Washington had three interceptions in Bishop Gorman’s 58-0 win over Mojave on Friday. The Gaels host Losee at 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty shut out Desert Oasis 45-0, and the Patriots play at Basic at 7 p.m. Friday. Arbor View defeated Green Valley 42-17, and the Aggies play at Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge defeated Losee 35-14 behind Trevin Young’s 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs play at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Friday.

Las Vegas High quarterback Tanner Vibabul threw three touchdown passes to help the Wildcats defeat Desert Pines 35-22. Las Vegas plays at Legacy at 7 p.m. Friday. Quarterback Ayden Waier threw three touchdowns to help Foothill erase a 21-point deficit in the final five minutes to lead the Falcons to a 43-42 win at Coronado. Centennial came up with a two-point stop against Palo Verde to claim a 26-24 win. The Bulldogs host Mojave at 6 p.m. Friday. Desert Oasis will look to rebound at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday. Green Valley plays at Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (8-0)

2. Sierra Vista (6-3)

3. Silverado (6-1)

4. Clark (5-2)

5. Spring Valley (5-2)

Around 4A: Cade Hoshino threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns, and Sloan Canyon’s defense had four interceptions in a 56-8 win at Chaparral. The Pirates have a bye this week. Sierra Vista defeated Cadence 56-16, and the Mountain Lions host Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Dillon Elliott accounted for six touchdowns in Silverado’s 53-42 win over Mater East, and the Skyhawks play at Sunrise Mountain at 7 p.m. Thursday. Clark shut out Western 49-0, and the Chargers play SLAM! Nevada at 7 p.m. Friday at Basic for first place in the 4A Desert League. Spring Valley rolled Del Sol 50-0.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (5-3)

2. Virgin Valley (5-3

3. Pahrump Valley (4-3)

4. Boulder City (5-3)

5. The Meadows (2-5)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley blew out Pahrump Valley 42-7, and the Pirates host Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Friday. Virgin Valley shut out Democracy Prep 41-0, and the Bulldogs host Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday. Pahrump Valley hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday. Boulder City escaped The Meadows with a 21-20 win. The Eagles play at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (15-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (13-2)

3. Bishop Gorman (11-5-2)

4. Arbor View (6-4-1)

5. Centennial (7-4-1)

Around 5A: Coronado defeated Faith Lutheran 1-0 last week. It was the Cougars’ first win over their rival since the 2023 state title game. Faith Lutheran plays Bishop Gorman on Monday and hosts Arbor View on Wednesday. Arbor View is the other team that Faith Lutheran has lost to this season.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (12-1-2)

2. Green Valley (12-0)

3. Sierra Vista (13-1)

4. Tech (16-1)

5. Canyon Springs (13-2)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (18-1-1)

2. Moapa Valley (8-4-3)

3. Boulder City (5-3-4)

4. Virgin Valley (4-3-4)

5. The Meadows (4-5)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Centennial

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman

Cimarron-Memorial at Palo Verde

Tech at Green Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Palo Verde at Legacy

Eldorado at Las Vegas High

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (16-0)

2. Palo Verde (8-2-3)

3. Las Vegas High (8-4-2)

4. Faith Lutheran (10-4-4)

5. Liberty (7-5-1)

Around 5A: Coronado plays at Palo Verde at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the two teams’ first meeting since last year’s 5A Southern League title game. Palo Verde has won three straight matches. Faith Lutheran has won four straight matches. Las Vegas tied with Sunrise Mountain last week. Liberty lost to Eldorado last week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (17-1-1)

2. Desert Pines (14-3-2)

3. Chaparral (14-2-6)

4. Sunrise Mountain (9-2-4)

5. Green Valley (7-4-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (11-1-2)

2. Virgin Valley (7-3-4)

3. The Meadows (5-3-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (3-5-4)

5. Cristo Rey (4-4-2)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Faith Lutheran at Canyon Springs

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde

Chaparral at Sunrise Mountain

Wednesday

Coronado at Palo Verde

Thursday

Foothill at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas High at Bishop Gorman

Desert Pines at Legacy

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. BIshop Gorman (25-8)

2. Coronado (21-7)

3. Arbor View (24-6)

4. Faith Lutheran (19-14)

5. Liberty (20-8)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman plays at Coronado in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. Gorman swept Coronado in three sets Sept. 17. Arbor View leads the Mountain League, but things are tight behind the Aggies. Faith Lutheran and Shadow Ridge are tied for second, and Centennial and Palo Verde are tied for fourth, the last playoff spot in the Southern Region postseason.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (24-11)

2. Sky Pointe (13-8)

3. Las Vegas High (19-9)

4. Coral Academy (18-11)

5. Sierra Vista (17-11)

Class 3A

1. The Meadow (19-5)

2. Virgin Valley (18-10)

3. Pahrump Valley (15-16)

4. Boulder City (15-18)

5. Moapa Valley (9-19)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Shadow Ridge at Faith Lutheran

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Coronado at Liberty

Wednesday

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Sierra Vista at Spring Valley

Tech at Silverado

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal