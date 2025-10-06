Nevada Preps rankings: Foothill, Green Valley move up in 5A football

Check out where the top high school football, soccer and volleyball teams stand in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s rankings.

Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi passes his opponents during a high school football game between Kailua and Liberty at Liberty High School Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

2. Liberty (6-1)

3. Arbor View (5-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (6-1)

5. Las Vegas High (7-0)

6. Desert Oasis (4-2)

7. Foothill (5-2)

8. Green Valley (3-3)

9. Desert Pines (3-3)

10. Centennial (3-3)

Around 5A: Maika Eugenio threw five touchdown passes, three to Kaina Watson, to lead Bishop Gorman past Palo Verde 58-0 on Friday. The Gaels host Mojave at 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty blew out Faith Lutheran 42-10 on Friday behind Ezra Sanelivi’s 163 rushing yards. Utah commit Thaddeus Thatcher had 348 passing yards and five touchdowns in Arbor View’s 55-12 win over Legacy in the “Battle of the Bulls.” The Aggies host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Friday in a key 5A Mountain League game.

Shadow Ridge edged Centennial 18-12 behind two rushing touchdowns from Isaiah Ruiz, and the Mustangs play at Losee at 6 p.m. Friday. Las Vegas held on for a 14-7 win over Canyon Springs to stay perfect, as the Wildcats have a big game at 6 p.m. Friday at Desert Pines. Desert Oasis is coming off a bye and plays at Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday in a key 5A Lake League game.

Foothill sophomore Ryder Dobbs threw for 425 yards and eight touchdowns, and senior Braxton Bonnett had five catches, all touchdowns, for 237 yards in the Falcons’ 68-27 win against Basic in the “Battle for Boulder Highway.” Foothill plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. Friday. Green Valley made plays in all three phases of the game to edge Desert Pines 19-18 on Friday. Centennial hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (7-0)

2. Silverado (5-1)

3. Sierra Vista (5-3)

4. Clark (4-2)

5. Spring Valley (4-2)

Around 4A: Jermaine Wilson Jr.’s 120 rushing yards and Kalepo Mose’s two short touchdown runs helped Sloan Canyon shut out Sierra Vista 16-0. The Pirates play at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday. Silverado had three interceptions returned for scores in the Skyhawks’ 37-0 win over Eldorado. Silverado has a key 4A Mountain League game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mater East. Sierra Vista plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Cadence. Washington commit Andres Pollard had three touchdown catches in Clark’s 51-0 win at Cimarron-Memorial, and the Chargers play at 6 p.m. Friday at Western. Spring Valley defeated Valley 29-6, and the Grizzlies play at 6 p.m. Friday at Del Sol.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (4-3)

2. Virgin Valley (4-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (4-2)

4. Boulder City (4-3)

5. Democracy Prep (2-4)

Around 3A: Briggs Hickman’s three rushing touchdowns helped Moapa Valley roll past Boulder City 44-8 on Friday. Virgin Valley defeated The Meadows 63-12 behind Drew Dixon’s 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs host Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Friday. Pahrump Valley defeated Democracy Prep 36-12, and the Trojans go to Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in a key 3A Southern League game. Boulder City plays at 7 p.m. Friday at The Meadows.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (14-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (12-1)

3. Bishop Gorman (10-5-1)

4. Arbor View (5-4-1)

5. Centennial (6-4-1)

Around 5A: Coronado defeated Arbor View 3-1 last week. Faith Lutheran shut out Shadow Ridge 2-0 last week. The Cougars host Faith Lutheran at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for first place in the 5A Southern League. Bishop Gorman shut out Palo Verde 2-0 last week and plays at Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Arbor View plays at Foothill at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Centennial plays at Shadow Ridge at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (11-1-1)

2. Green Valley (11-0)

3. Sierra Vista (11-1)

4. Canyon Springs (12-1)

5. Tech (14-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (16-1)

2. Moapa Valley (8-4-2)

3. Boulder City (4-3-3)

4. Virgin Valley (4-3-3)

5. The Meadows (3-5)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Silverado at tech

Boulder City at Moapa Valley

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis, 6:45 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Equipo Academy at Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.

Tech at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Doral Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Sierra Vista

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (14-0)

2. Las Vegas High (8-3-1)

3. Palo Verde (6-2-3)

4. Faith Lutheran (8-4-4)

5. Liberty (6-4-1)

Around 5A: Coronado shut out Liberty 6-0 last week and has a key matchup at Las Vegas High at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas defeated Sierra Vista last week. Palo Verde defeated Arbor View 3-1 last week and has a key game at Canyon Springs at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Faith Lutheran shut out Western last week and faces Bishop Gorman and Arbor View this week. Liberty faces Sierra Vista and Eldorado this week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (15-1-1)

2. Desert Pines (13-3-1)

3. Chaparral (13-2-5)

4. Sunrise Mountain (9-1-3)

5. Green Valley (6-3-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (10-1-1)

2. The Meadows (5-2-1)

3. Virgin Valley (6-3-4)

4. Cristo Rey (4-3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-4-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Coronado at Las Vegas High

Palo Verde at Canyon Springs

Thursday

Tech at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.

Friday

Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman

Sunrise Mountain at Las Vegas High, 6;45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (24-8)

2. Coronado (19-7)

3. Arbor View (17-6)

4. Liberty (14-7)

5. Faith Lutheran (12-12)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman swept Foothill last week, and Ayanna Watson became the state’s all-time leader in kills in the win. The Gaels host Liberty on Wednesday. Coronado swept Durango last week and faces Foothill and Sierra Vista this week. Arbor View defeated Centennial in five sets last week and hosts Faith Lutheran on Wednesday. Liberty swept Palo Verde last week.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (23-11)

2. Sierra Vista (16-9)

3. Las Vegas High (18-8)

4. Sky Pointe (11-8)

5. Coral Academy (14-9)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (18-5)

2. Virgin Valley (16-10)

3. Boulder City (11-14)

4. Moapa Valley (8-18)

5. Pahrump Valley (12-16)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Faith Lutheran at Arbor View

Liberty at Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Centennial

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Coral Academy at Tech

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal