Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A softball, boys volleyball

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2024 - 2:35 pm
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (19-7-1)

2. Basic (21-5)

3. Palo Verde (19-10)

4. Shadow Ridge (14-13-1)

5. Las Vegas High (18-7-1)

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (22-5)

2. Durango (20-6)

3. Tech (22-5)

4. Legacy (16-6)

5. Cheyenne (19-4)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (22-1)

2. The Meadows (19-8)

3. Moapa Valley (13-11)

4. SLAM Academy (13-9)

5. Mater East (15-9)

Games to watch

All games 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Basic at Green Valley

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Las Vegas High at Foothill

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Cheyenne at Legacy

Tuesday

Tech at Centennial

Durango at Palo Verde

SLAM Academy at The Meadows

Wednesday

Green Valley at Basic

Foothill at Las Vegas High

Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Palo Verde

Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High

Friday

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Softball

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (14-6)

2. Coronado (12-3)

3. Centennial (19-9-1)

4. Palo Verde (14-6)

5. Liberty (10-8)

Class 4A

1. Rancho (12-2)

2. Basic (17-6)

3. Sierra Vista (12-10)

4. Legacy (13-11)

5. Desert Oasis (11-8)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (27-1-1)

2. Boulder City (18-6)

3. Pahrump Valley (14-5)

4. Moapa Valley (19-9)

5. SLAM Academy (14-4)

Games to watch

All games 3:30 p.m.

Monday

Doral Academy at Sierra Vista

Foothill at Mojave

Desert Oasis at Tech

Tuesday

Coronado at Palo Verde

Centennial at Liberty

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Green Valley at Faith Lutheran

Wednesday

Doral Academy at Basic

Thursday

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Centennial at Rancho

Friday

Legacy at Basic

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (21-4)

2. Palo Verde (25-9)

3. Green Valley (26-8)

4. Arbor View (26-8)

5. Shadow Ridge (15-8)

Class 4A

1. Bishop Gorman (18-8)

2. Mojave (17-8)

3. Sky Pointe (21-13)

4. Basic (13-10)

5. Del Sol (17-12)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (22-6)

2. Valley (17-6)

3. Virgin Valley (20-11)

4. Moapa Valley (12-11)

5. Western (9-9)

Games to watch

All games 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Cimarron-Memorial at Bishop Gorman

Green Valley at Arbor View

Wednesday

Del Sol at Legacy

Basic at Bishop Gorman

Centennial at Sierra Vista

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

