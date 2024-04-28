Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A softball, boys volleyball
There are a pair of new teams top the Review-Journal’s Class 5A softball and boys volleyball rankings. Faith Lutheran remains No. 1 in 5A baseball.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Faith Lutheran (19-7-1)
2. Basic (21-5)
3. Palo Verde (19-10)
4. Shadow Ridge (14-13-1)
5. Las Vegas High (18-7-1)
Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (22-5)
2. Durango (20-6)
3. Tech (22-5)
4. Legacy (16-6)
5. Cheyenne (19-4)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (22-1)
2. The Meadows (19-8)
3. Moapa Valley (13-11)
4. SLAM Academy (13-9)
5. Mater East (15-9)
Games to watch
All games 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Faith Lutheran at Centennial
Basic at Green Valley
Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge
Las Vegas High at Foothill
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Cheyenne at Legacy
Tuesday
Tech at Centennial
Durango at Palo Verde
SLAM Academy at The Meadows
Wednesday
Green Valley at Basic
Foothill at Las Vegas High
Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Sierra Vista at Palo Verde
Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High
Friday
Shadow Ridge at Arbor View
Softball
Class 5A
1. Shadow Ridge (14-6)
2. Coronado (12-3)
3. Centennial (19-9-1)
4. Palo Verde (14-6)
5. Liberty (10-8)
Class 4A
1. Rancho (12-2)
2. Basic (17-6)
3. Sierra Vista (12-10)
4. Legacy (13-11)
5. Desert Oasis (11-8)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (27-1-1)
2. Boulder City (18-6)
3. Pahrump Valley (14-5)
4. Moapa Valley (19-9)
5. SLAM Academy (14-4)
Games to watch
All games 3:30 p.m.
Monday
Doral Academy at Sierra Vista
Foothill at Mojave
Desert Oasis at Tech
Tuesday
Coronado at Palo Verde
Centennial at Liberty
Bishop Gorman at Arbor View
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran
Wednesday
Doral Academy at Basic
Thursday
Arbor View at Palo Verde
Centennial at Rancho
Friday
Legacy at Basic
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (21-4)
2. Palo Verde (25-9)
3. Green Valley (26-8)
4. Arbor View (26-8)
5. Shadow Ridge (15-8)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Gorman (18-8)
2. Mojave (17-8)
3. Sky Pointe (21-13)
4. Basic (13-10)
5. Del Sol (17-12)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (22-6)
2. Valley (17-6)
3. Virgin Valley (20-11)
4. Moapa Valley (12-11)
5. Western (9-9)
Games to watch
All games 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Cimarron-Memorial at Bishop Gorman
Green Valley at Arbor View
Wednesday
Del Sol at Legacy
Basic at Bishop Gorman
Centennial at Sierra Vista
