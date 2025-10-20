Nevada Preps rankings: Where are teams in final rankings of season?

There’s one week left in the regular season. Check out where the top high school teams are in the Review-Journal’s final rankings of the fall sports season.

Arbor View Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) runs with the ball during a football game between Mililani and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (8-1)

2. Liberty (8-1)

3. Arbor View (7-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (8-1)

5. Las Vegas High (9-0)

6. Foothill (7-2)

7. Desert Oasis (4-4)

8. Green Valley (4-4)

9. Centennial (4-4)

10. Mojave (4-5)

Around 5A: Hawaii commit Maika Eugenio threw three touchdown passes in Bishop Gorman’s 44-0 win over Losee on Friday. Anthony Alberro had three rushing touchdowns in Liberty’s 49-7 win over Basic. The Patriots host Henderson rival Coronado at 7 p.m. Friday. Thaddeus Thatcher had five total touchdowns to help Arbor View outlast Desert Pines 56-55 in overtime. Trevin Young scored three touchdowns to lift Shadow Ridge to a 41-17 win over Palo Verde. Shadow Ridge hosts Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tanner Vibabul had four total touchdowns in Las Vegas High’s 28-7 win at Legacy. The Wildcats host Arbor View at 7 p.m. Friday with a spot in the Open Division state tournament on the line. Braxton Bonnett’s 68-yard touchdown catch helped Foothill defeat Desert Oasis 37-30. Foothill plays at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday, and Desert Oasis host Basic at 6 p.m. Friday.

Michael Lewis had three total touchdowns in Green Valley’s 31-19 win at Canyon Springs. Green Valley hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Friday. Centennial plays at Losee at 6 p.m. Friday. S’marion Coleman had eight catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns in Mojave’s 27-16 win at Centennial. Mojave hosts Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Friday with a spot in the 5A Southern Region playoffs on the line.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (8-0)

2. Silverado (7-1)

3. Sierra Vista (6-4)

4. Spring Valley (6-2)

5. Mater East (5-3)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon is coming off a bye and hosts 5-3 Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Jersiah Eva had two touchdown catches in Silverado’s 54-6 win at Sunrise Mountain on Thursday. The Skyhawks host Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista fell to Spring Valley 14-7, and the Mountain Lions have a bye this week. King Kahalewai had a touchdown catch and two interceptions on defense to help Spring Valley upset Sierra Vista. Spring Valley hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday. James Monaghan threw five touchdowns in Mater East’s 52-6 win over Cheyenne, and Mater East hosts Eldorado at 7 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (6-3)

2. Virgin Valley (6-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (5-3)

4. Boulder City (5-4)

5. Democracy Prep (2-6)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley shut out Democracy Prep 42-0. Virgin Valley defeated Boulder City 56-20. Moapa Valley hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in the “Hammer Game” for the 3A Southern League title. Pahrump Valley defeated The Meadows 57-26. Boulder City hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Democracy Prep plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (16-1-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (15-2)

3. Bishop Gorman (11-6-3)

4. Arbor View (7-5-1)

5. Centennial (8-5-1)

Around 5A: Coronado defeated Centennial 3-1, but tied with Bishop Gorman 0-0 last week. Faith Lutheran avenged its earlier loss to Arbor View by shutting out the Aggies 8-0 last week. Olivia Stark had four goals and five assists last week for the Crusaders, who play Centennial on Tuesday. Bishop Gorman plays at Arbor View on Tuesday where the winner will likely get the No. 4 seed in the 5A state playoffs. Arbor View is also in contention for the No. 3 seed, two points behind Centennial.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (14-1-2)

2. Sierra Vista (14-1)

3. Green Valley (12-0-1)

4. Tech (17-1-1)

5. Canyon Springs (15-2)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (19-2-1)

2. Moapa Valley (10-4-3)

3. Virgin Valley (5-3-5)

4. Boulder City (5-4-4)

5. The Meadows (4-6-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Doral Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Centennial at Faith Lutheran

Liberty at Coronado

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial 6:45 p.m.

Thursday

Equipo Academy vs. Tech, 5 p.m. at Foothill

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (18-0)

2. Las Vegas High (10-4-2)

3. Palo Verde (9-3-3)

4. Liberty (8-5-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (11-4-5)

Around 5A: Coronado defeated Palo Verde 7-2 last week behind Gavin Flickinger’s four goals. The Cougars play Sierra Vista on Monday and Liberty on Wednesday, where wins would give the Cougars a 50-game winning streak heading into the 5A Southern Region playoffs. Las Vegas plays at Liberty at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the Desert League’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs on the line. Palo Verde hosts Faith Lutheran on Monday for first place in the 5A Mountain League.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (18-1-1)

2. Desert Pines (15-3-2)

3. Sunrise Mountain (10-2-4)

4. Chaparral (15-3-6)

5. Centennial (11-5-2)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (12-1-2)

2. Virgin Valley (8-3-4)

3. The Meadows (5-4-2)

4. Cristo Rey (4-4-3)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-6-4)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Sunrise Mountain at Desert Pines, 4:30 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman

Eldorado at Sierra Vista

SLAM! Nevada at Foothill

Centennial at Legacy

Las Vegas High at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Canyon Springs at Bishop Gorman

Wednesday

Green Valley at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Canyon Springs

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Tech at Spring Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Desert Pines at Chaparral, 6:15 p.m.

Coronado at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (27-8)

2. Arbor View (27-6)

3. Coronado (21-8)

4. Liberty (22-8)

5. Faith Lutheran (21-14)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman swept Coronado in three sets Thursday in a rematch of last year’s state title game. Gaels setter Trinity Thompson has 4,129 career assists and has a chance to break the state’s all-time career assists record of 4,212 assists (set by Durango’s Amy Schlauder). Gorman hosts Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday. Arbor View has won 12 straight matches and has locked up the Mountain League’s No. 1 seed in the Southern Region playoffs. Coronado lost to Liberty in five sets last Tuesday. Liberty has won seven straight matches. Faith Lutheran has won five straight matches.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (26-11)

2. Sky Pointe (15-8)

3. Las Vegas High (20-10

4. Coral Academy (22-13)

5. Sierra Vista (19-11)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (20-10)

2. The Meadows (19-7)

3. Pahrump Valley (16-17)

4. Boulder City (17-18)

5. Moapa Valley (10-19)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Centennial at Coronado

Durango at Arbor View

The Meadows at Foothill

Tech at Cimarron-Memorial

Spring Valley at Rancho

Tuesday

Sierra Vista at Liberty

Wednesday

Centennial at Arbor View

Green Valley at Tech

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Coronado at Durango

The Meadows at Boulder City

