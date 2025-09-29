Nevada Preps rankings: Who moved up and down in 5A football?

There was some movement in the back half of the top 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Check out the full football, soccer and volleyball rankings.

Sloan Canyon wide receiver Brandon Quaglio (2) pivots toward the end zone with Spring Valley defensive back King Kahalewai (9) in pursuit during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (5-1)

2. Liberty (5-1)

3. Arbor View (4-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (5-1)

5. Las Vegas High (6-0)

6. Desert Oasis (4-2)

7. Desert Pines (3-2)

8. Centennial (3-2)

9. Foothill (4-2)

10. Green Valley (2-3)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman shut out Santa Margarita (California) 14-0 on Saturday to conclude its nonleague schedule. The Gaels resume local play, hosting Palo Verde at 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty outlasted Foothill 50-30 in its league opener, and the Patriots play at Faith Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday. Arbor View rolled Canyon Springs 49-14, and the Aggies host Legacy in the “Battle of the Bulls” at 6 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge concluded nonleague play with a 41-20 win at Citrus Valley (California).

Las Vegas defeated Green Valley 35-26 to stay perfect and hosts Canyon Springs at 7 p.m. Friday. Desert Oasis edged Faith Lutheran 30-27 and has a bye this week. Desert Pines rolled Legacy 51-16. Centennial, coming off a bye, plays at Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday. Foothill plays at Basic at 7 p.m. Friday in the “Battle for Boulder Highway.” Green Valley hosts Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (6-0)

2. Sierra Vista (5-2)

3. Silverado (4-1)

4. Clark (3-2)

5. Spring Valley (3-2)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon rolled to a 34-0 win over Spring Valley. Sierra Vista blanked Del Sol 36-0, and the Mountain Lions host Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Friday. Silverado shut out Rancho 54-0 and will host Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday. Clark defeated Durango 57-35 and hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley hosts 4-2 Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-3)

2. Virgin Valley (3-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (3-2)

4. Boulder City (4-2)

5. Democracy Prep (2-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley blew out The Meadows 59-6 and plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Friday. Virgin Valley defeated Pahrump Valley 46-26 and plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday. Pahrump Valley hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Friday. Boulder City defeated Democracy Prep 30-14.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (13-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (11-1)

3. Arbor View (5-3-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (8-5-1)

5. Centennial (5-4-1)

Around 5A: Coronado blanked Shadow Ridge last week. Coronado and Faith Lutheran have a showdown Oct. 7 at Coronado. Faith Lutheran, Arbor View, Bishop Gorman and Centennial were all off last week because of the shortened week with the Rosh Hashanah holiday. The top five have a stranglehold on five of the six spots in the 5A state playoffs. Liberty and Shadow Ridge are battling for the final playoff spot.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (10-1-1)

2. Green Valley (10-0)

3. Palo Verde (8-2)

4. Sierra Vista (10-1)

5. Canyon Springs (10-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (15-1)

2. Boulder City (4-3-2)

3. Moapa Valley (7-4-2)

4. Virgin Valley (3-3-3)

5. The Meadows (3-3)

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (13-0)

2. Las Vegas (7-3-1)

3. Liberty (6-3-1)

4. Palo Verde (5-2-3)

5. Faith Lutheran (7-4-4)

Around 5A: Many 5A teams took off from league play last week because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Coronado hosts Liberty at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the top game of the week. Coronado, Las Vegas and Liberty have separated themselves as the top three teams in the 5A Desert League. In the Mountain League, Bishop Gorman and Palo Verde are tied for first at one point ahead of Faith Lutheran and Arbor View, and two points in front of Canyon Springs.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (14-1-1)

2. Sunrise Mountain (9-0-3)

3. Desert Pines (12-3-1)

4. Chaparral (12-2-5)

5. Spring Valley (5-0-3)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (9-1-1)

2. Virgin Valley (6-1-4)

3. The Meadows (4-2-1)

4. Cristo Rey (3-2-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-4-3)

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (23-8)

2. Coronado (17-8)

3. Arbor View (16-6)

4. Liberty (13-7)

5. Faith Lutheran (12-12)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman went 5-2 in the Nike Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Coronado, Liberty and Arbor View were off last week. Faith Lutheran beat Foothill in five sets last week. In top games this week, Arbor View plays at Centennial, and Liberty hosts Palo Verde. Both games are at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (22-11)

2. Sierra Vista (14-9)

3. Las Vegas High (16-8)

4. Tech (16-9)

5. Sky Pointe (10-8)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (13-5)

2. Virgin Valley (15-9)

3. Boulder City (11-130

4. Pahrump Valley (12-15

5. Moapa Valley (7-18)

Note: There are no high school sports for CCSD schools and most private and charter schools Wednesday and Thursday because of the Yom Kippur holiday.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal