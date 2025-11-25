65°F
Nevada Preps

Nevada state high school football championships — LIVE BLOG

Sloan Canyon Christian Rhodes (14) celebrates running in a touchdown during the game on Friday, ...
Sloan Canyon Christian Rhodes (14) celebrates running in a touchdown during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Mojave fans celebrate another score against Canyon Springs during the first half of their Class ...
Needles defeats Pershing County for 2A football state title
Arbor View cornerback Michael Miniano (35) celebrates making an interception during the open di ...
‘Do something great’: Arbor View gets another shot to dethrone Gorman
Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region title ...
Resilient Faith Lutheran football team ready to play for 5A state title
Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner directs his team during a Open Division high school foot ...
Hill: ‘The Gorman Rules’ could force out state’s elite football program
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2025 - 12:19 pm
 

Welcome to Allegiant Stadium for the NIAA state football championships.

Bishop Gorman faces Arbor View in the Open Division final scheduled for 7 p.m. Faith Lutheran meets Spanish Springs for the Class 5A title at 3:40 p.m. and upstart Sloan Canyon takes on McQueen in the Class 4A championship at 12:20 p.m.

We will be out here all day live blogging the action, so be sure to check back for updates throughout the day.

12:18 p.m.: Sloan Canyon wins the toss and defers to the second half.

12:11 p.m.: Sloan Canyon takes the field for its first appearance in the Class 4A state title game and gets a loud ovation from the crowd. The Pirates will be in the all black with white helmets, while McQueen is wearing white jerseys, silver pants and silver helmets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

