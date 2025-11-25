Nevada state high school football championships — LIVE BLOG

The NIAA state football finals take place Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium with the Open Division, Class 5A and Class 4A title games. Check here for updates.

Sloan Canyon Christian Rhodes (14) celebrates running in a touchdown during the game on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at Sloan Canyon in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Welcome to Allegiant Stadium for the NIAA state football championships.

Bishop Gorman faces Arbor View in the Open Division final scheduled for 7 p.m. Faith Lutheran meets Spanish Springs for the Class 5A title at 3:40 p.m. and upstart Sloan Canyon takes on McQueen in the Class 4A championship at 12:20 p.m.

12:18 p.m.: Sloan Canyon wins the toss and defers to the second half.

12:11 p.m.: Sloan Canyon takes the field for its first appearance in the Class 4A state title game and gets a loud ovation from the crowd. The Pirates will be in the all black with white helmets, while McQueen is wearing white jerseys, silver pants and silver helmets.

