Nevada’s top high school football recruit commits to Big Ten school

Bishop Gorman wing Jett Washington (2) looks for an open teammate during a class 5A boys basketball state championship game between Mojave and Bishop Gorman at Cox Pavilion Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive back Brayton Correa (7) celebrates after defensive back Jett Washington (5) thwarted a Kahuku reception during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s top high school football recruit in the class of 2026 has made his college commitment before his senior season.

Bishop Gormans safety Jett Washington announced his commitment to play at Oregon on Thursday evening on his social media accounts.

Washington, a five-star recruit ranked No. 1 in the state by 247Sports, released his top-three college list Tuesday of Oregon, Alabama and USC.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 200-pound safety is the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He had more than 30 Division I offers from other notable schools such as Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Washington recently took an official visit to Oregon on June 6.

Washington was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last season, recording 38 tackles and five interceptions to help Gorman win the Class 5A Division I state title.

Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has also shined on the basketball court. The two-time first-team All-Southern Nevada selection has led Gorman to back-to-back 5A state titles.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.