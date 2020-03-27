64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada Preps

NIAA announces plan for resuming competition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 

The NIAA announced Friday it has a contingency plan in place for interscholastic competition to resume April 22, provided schools are allowed to reopen April 16, the earliest date allowed by the governor.

In team sports (baseball, boys volleyball and softball), the plan is for teams to be divided in pools of 3-5 within their classification and region to determine seeding for a region tournament.

For individual sports of swimming and diving and track and field, instead of athletes having to qualify, schools will be allowed to enter the maximum number of entries for each event in the region meet.

In boys golf, entries would be determined by the number of schools in the region and the course’s ability to handle that number of golfers.

The NIAA stressed these are contingency plans. Adjustments will likely be necessary if schools open later than April 16.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
Las Vegas official says city facing financial crisis
2
NHP trooper dies after being shot; suspect in custody
NHP trooper dies after being shot; suspect in custody
3
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
4
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
Boyd Gaming updates pay policy during coronavirus shutdown
5
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Number of COVID-19 cases in Clark County, Nevada both jump sharply
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NIAA suspends all sanctioned sports
By / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association is suspending all its sanctioned sports effective Monday amid concerns about coronavirus COVID-19.