NIAA announces plan for resuming competition

The NIAA announced Friday it has a contingency plan in place for interscholastic competition to resume April 22, provided schools are allowed to reopen April 16, the earliest date allowed by the governor.

In team sports (baseball, boys volleyball and softball), the plan is for teams to be divided in pools of 3-5 within their classification and region to determine seeding for a region tournament.

For individual sports of swimming and diving and track and field, instead of athletes having to qualify, schools will be allowed to enter the maximum number of entries for each event in the region meet.

In boys golf, entries would be determined by the number of schools in the region and the course’s ability to handle that number of golfers.

The NIAA stressed these are contingency plans. Adjustments will likely be necessary if schools open later than April 16.

