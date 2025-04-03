59°F
NIAA bans transgender athletes from high school sports

Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 12:48 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2025 - 12:53 pm

Transgender athletes no longer will be allowed to compete in high school sports in Nevada.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activates Association voted Tuesday to update its policy on transgender athletes that mirrors the executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

Athletes must compete in the sport based on the gender they were born as.

The NIAA’s previous policy allowed for athletes to play in the sports based on what gender they identify as with approval from the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

