NIAA loses 2 California high schools because of new transgender policy

California high schools Truckee and North Tahoe are dropping out of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, citing the NIAA’s new policy on transgender athletes.

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens welcomes his players back to the sideline after a scoring drive during the Class 3A football state championship game against SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Truckee Head Coach Josh Ivens yells a play during the Class 3A football state championship game against SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Truckee sophomore Ivan Esparza (24) runs with the ball during the Class 3A football state championship game against SLAM Academy at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Truckee coaches and players watch as SLAM Academy is presented with the trophy after losing the Class 3A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Northern schools Truckee and North Tahoe announced Friday they will leave the NIAA after the school year and join the California Interscholastic Federation beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

Needles, the only California school that plays against Southern Nevada schools, will remain in the NIAA, Needles superintendent Garry Cameron confirmed in an email.

The NIAA released a statement Monday from executive director Tim Jackson regarding the schools’ decision to leave.

“The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has been notified that Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is seeking to withdraw from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association,” Jackson said. “We are working with the district to guide them through the withdrawal process, ensuring a smooth and collaborative transition. Throughout this process, the NIAA remains committed to supporting all member schools and student-athletes.”

In an email sent to parents Friday and obtained by the Review-Journal, Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District superintendent Kerstin Kramer said the move was to comply with California state law regarding transgender athletes.

“We understand how incredibly important high school sports are to so many of our students, families and community members,” Kramer wrote in the email. “Please know that this decision, while driven by our requirement to comply with California state law, was not taken lightly. Recent NIAA policy changes regarding student-athlete eligibility based solely on biological sex directly conflict with California laws protecting gender identity and expression, including AB 1955, which guarantees students’ rights to privacy and protects them from discrimination. Aligning with CIF ensures our compliance with state law.”

In April, the NIAA announced a new policy on transgender athletes, mirroring an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. Now, high school athletes in Nevada must play in sports based on their gender at birth.

Needles plays in the Class 2A Southern classification. All four other California schools play Northern schools. Currently, six schools not located in Nevada are members of the NIAA because they are geographically isolated from other schools in their states.

“As we move forward, we will prioritize solidifying athletic schedules for the upcoming fall season and maintain clear, ongoing communication with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure clarity for all involved,” Jackson said in the statement. “We appreciate the longstanding partnership with Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and are dedicated to supporting their transition while upholding the best interests of all our member schools.”

