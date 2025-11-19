NIAA makes changes to football realignment, playoff system

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association made another change to its football realignment and playoff system at a meeting Wednesday.

Bishop Gorman tight end Trent Walker runs the ball during a Open Division high school football playoff game between Bishop Gorman and Foothill at Bishop Gorman High School Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association made a drastic change to football realignment for Class 5A and 4A Southern Nevada teams that will make the Open Division a 10-team league at a special Board of Control meeting Wednesday at Centennial.

The move passed by a 10-0 vote. It will go into effect for the 2026 season.

The change will get rid of the NIAA’s HRM points rating system that was used this postseason for 5A and 4A Southern Region teams. The top four 5A teams — Arbor View, Bishop Gorman, Foothill and Liberty — made the Open Division state tournament.

Teams in the Open Division next season will play nine league games with the possibility to play one nonleague game. 5A will be 10 teams and 4A will be 17 teams split between two leagues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

