103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada Preps

NIAA moves football, fall sports to spring semester

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 4:54 pm
 

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Thursday a plan that would allow six weeks of competition during the spring semester for all sports.

Winter sports would begin their seasons Jan. 15 and end Feb. 20; fall sports would follow with games starting March 5 and ending April 10; and spring sports would be set for first games April 16 and to end May 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
3
Fraud suspected in Texas man’s $56K spree at Las Vegas Strip resort
Fraud suspected in Texas man’s $56K spree at Las Vegas Strip resort
4
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
5
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
CCSD plans to convert 29 football fields to turf
By / RJ

The Clark County School District is expected to install artificial turf on 29 football fields by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Construction will be done in three phases.