NIAA moves football, fall sports to spring semester
All Nevada high school sports will be played in the spring, with fall, winter and spring sports each being allowed a six-week window of competition.
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Thursday a plan that would allow six weeks of competition during the spring semester for all sports.
Winter sports would begin their seasons Jan. 15 and end Feb. 20; fall sports would follow with games starting March 5 and ending April 10; and spring sports would be set for first games April 16 and to end May 22.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
