NIAA moves football, fall sports to spring semester

All Nevada high school sports will be played in the spring, with fall, winter and spring sports each being allowed a six-week window of competition.

Liberty junior wide receiver Corey Hebert (13) beats Centennial junior cornerback Tyrone McCoy (5) for a first quarter touchdown catch during the Class 4A state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Thursday a plan that would allow six weeks of competition during the spring semester for all sports.

Winter sports would begin their seasons Jan. 15 and end Feb. 20; fall sports would follow with games starting March 5 and ending April 10; and spring sports would be set for first games April 16 and to end May 22.

