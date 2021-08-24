NIAA names top 10 student-athletes of year

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to its top 10 student-athletes of the year for the class of 2021.

NIAA 100th anniversary logo (NIAA)

Canyon Springs' Martin Blake (21) runs the ball during the first half of a football game at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Paige Sinicki (12) hits against Basic in the first inning of their softball game at Coronado High School in Henderson Friday, April 12, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday the recipients of $20,000 in scholarship funds to seniors in the Class of 2021 through its annual Top 10 Student-Athletes of the Year awards program.

The student-athletes of the year are presented to those who excelled in sports, maintained a high academic status and volunteered in their community at levels beyond those of their peers, the NIAA statement said.

The top 10 student-athletes of the year for Southern Nevada were Martin Blake, Canyon Springs; Fernando Carmona, Las Vegas; Kathryn Daffer and Makayla Gent, Pahrump Valley; Donovan Davis, Mojave; Cheryl Edenfield, Sunrise Mountain; Preston Humes, Moapa Valley; Nakala Nadeau, Del Sol; Paige Sinicki, Coronado; and Ethan Woods, Virgin Valley.

“The spirit of the Silver State is embodied in high school athletics and activities,” said Bart Thompson, retiring NIAA executive director. “The top 10 winners we honored this year maintained an exceptionally high level of excellence in all aspects of our lives. … They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

The top 10 recipients from Northern Nevada were:

Karen Beglin, Jeremy Heaton and Carlos Torres, Carson; Karli Burns, Fernley; Dylan Cleary, Incline; Kili Lehmkuhl, North Tahoe; Kendra Lusk, Spring Creek; Carson Miller, Reed; Evelyne Reyes, Sparks; and Avery Strasdin, Churchill County.

