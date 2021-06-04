NIAA plans for normal sports season in 2021-22

The NIAA will not require COVID-19 testing or place a limit on fan attendance, but local authorities could impose stricter guidelines.

Foothill's Colter Mckee (45) stops Silverado's Aginae Cunningham (2) during the second half of a 4A Desert Region football playoff game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Foothill won 20-7. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association plans to return to a normal sports schedule for the 2021-22 school year, it announced in a statement on Friday.

The NIAA will not require COVID-19 testing or place a limit on fan attendance, but local authorities could impose stricter guidelines.

“The responsibility for implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 related health measures for schools rests with school districts, charter school sponsors and private school leaders,” the statement said. “The NIAA does not anticipate issuing further COVID-19 related guidance and/or restrictions.”

The first possible day of competition for the fall sports of cross country, football, girls golf, girls volleyball, soccer and tennis is set for Thursday, Aug. 19.

Winter sports of basketball, bowling, flag football, skiing and wrestling can begin Thursday, Nov. 25, with the spring sports of baseball, boys golf, boys volleyball, softball, swimming and diving and track and field set to start Thursday, March 3.

“The NIAA as an association is excited about returning to a full scale of operations for all of our sports and methods we’re used to implementing on a sport-by-sport basis,” NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.