NIAA Realignment Committee approves proposal for basketball

The top classification of Nevada high school boys and girls basketball will remain Southern-only.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Realignment Committee gave preliminary approval to realignment proposals for all winter sports at a meeting Wednesday.

The committee approved boys and girls basketball proposals to keep Class 5A a Southern-only classification and have the top Northern teams remain in 4A.

Class 5A has been Southern-only for the last two seasons.

The proposals are still pending final approval from the Board of Control at its spring meetings April 1 and 2. Teams will have the ability to appeal their placement in any winter sport at a meeting March 5.

Nine boys basketball teams would make up 5A: Bishop Gorman, Coronado, Liberty, Desert Pines, Arbor View, Centennial, Mojave, Sierra Vista and Democracy Prep.

Nine girls basketball teams would be in 5A: Centennial, Bishop Gorman, Democracy Prep, Liberty, Shadow Ridge, Faith Lutheran, Coronado, Legacy and Desert Pines.

Democracy Prep’s boys basketball team had its appeal to move from 3A to 5A approved.

Also at the meeting, the committee approved realignment proposals for flag football and bowling that would eliminate Class 3A for both sports and move 3A enrollment-protected schools into 4A. Schools with an enrollment number between 461 to 1,200 are 3A-eligible.

Four bowling teams (Boulder City, The Meadows, Virgin Valley and Equipo Academy) and five flag football teams (Virgin Valley, Moapa Valley, Boulder City, Pahrump Valley and Democracy Prep) that played in 3A will move to 4A.

The committee also approved realignment proposals for wrestling and skiing (a Northern-only sport).

