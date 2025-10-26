NIAA releases final rankings to set high school football playoff field

The NIAA released its final HRM rankings to set the high school football playoff field for the Open Division state tournament and 5A and 4A Southern Region playoffs.

Prep football recap: Who gets the No. 4 spot in the Open Division?

Shadow Ridge's Trevin Young (29) intercepts a pass intended for Palo Verde's Beau Gardineer (4) during the second half of their NIAA football game at Palo Verde High School on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada high school football playoff field is set.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association released its final HRM rankings to determine which Class 5A and 4A Southern Region teams qualified for the playoffs. The top four teams in the 5A rankings will play in the new Open Division state tournament.

Those teams are: No. 1 Bishop Gorman, No. 2 Arbor View, No. 3 Liberty and No. 4 Shadow Ridge. The Open Division state semifinals are Nov. 14.

Shadow Ridge (4 HRM score) got the fourth and final spot in the Open Division state tournament over No. 5 Foothill (5.3333 HRM score) and No. 6 Las Vegas High (5.6667). Only Southern Nevada teams will participate in the Open Division state tournament.

Arbor View jumped to No. 2 over Liberty. The Aggies will host Liberty in an Open Division state semifinal Nov. 14 and Gorman will host Shadow Ridge in the other semifinal the same day.

Teams ranked No. 5 though No. 12 qualified for the Southern Region playoffs. Faith Lutheran, No. 14 in last week’s rankings, moved up to No. 10 (10.6667) after an upset win at Foothill on Friday.

Mojave got the 11th spot on a tiebreaker over No. 12 Centennial. Both had an 11 HRM score. The first team left out was No. 13 Coronado (11.333).

The 5A Southern Region playoffs begin Thursday, since Nevada Day is Friday, with region quarterfinal action. All games start at 6 p.m.

5A Southern Region quarterfinals

No. 8 Centennial at No. 1 Las Vegas High

No. 5 Green Valley at No. 4 Desert Pines

No. 6 Faith Lutheran at No. 3 Desert Oasis

No. 7 Mojave at No. 2 Foothill

The 4A Southern Region playoffs also start Thursday with region quarterfinals. All games are at 6 p.m. Valley (8.3333 HRM score) got the eighth and final playoff spot over Eldorado (9.3333).

4A Southern Region quarterfinals

No. 8 Valley at No. 1 Sloan Canyon

No. 5 Mater East at No. 4 Sierra Vista

No. 6 SLAM! Nevada at No. 3 Spring Valley

No. 7 Clark at No. 2 Silverado

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

